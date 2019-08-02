DuPont Safety & Construction today announced the launch of its hand protection portfolio of Kevlar® and Tychem® glove and sleeve solutions in India. The portfolio will be showcased at a DuPont-hosted event entitled Hand Protection Summit and will take place on August 2, 2019, in Mumbai.



While hands are one of the most critical parts of the human body, their complex capabilities often make them vulnerable to injury. Whether a person is working in manufacturing or manning an oil rig, hand safety remains a principle concern. In the United States, research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows 20 percent of disabling workplace injuries involve hands, 70 percent of hand injuries result from not wearing any type of hand protection and 30 percent of hand injuries are caused by wearing the wrong glove.



DuPont is dedicated to reducing injuries by developing innovative hand protection solutions that are tested against the latest global regulations and standards. DuPont’s comprehensive program tests for a wide range of hazardous environments with a focus on products that stay comfortable throughout an entire work shift. In India, the hand protection portfolio is tested against the updated mechanical protection industry-standard, EN388:2016.



“We’re introducing a new portfolio of hand protection products designed to keep today’s workers safe from cut, heat and chemical injuries,” said David Domnisch, global leader for DuPont Personal Protection. “With hands being the second most common body part injured in workplace accidents, we’re proud to offer hand protection innovations that continue to advance the industry while making sure workers are getting home to their families safely at the end of each work shift.”



The DuPont hand protection portfolio includes both a range of seven Kevlar® glove styles for cut and heat protection and 13 Tychem® glove options for chemical protection. Please visit www.ppe.dupont.co.in for an overview of the complete portfolio.



These innovations are an extension to the DuPont Personal Protection Portfolio which consists of garments made with Nomex® fiber for flame and arc hazards, Tychem® garments for liquid and gas chemical hazards and Tyvek® garments for dry particulate hazards.



DuPont™ SafeSPEC™ personal protective equipment selector tool enables protective apparel users to select the right DuPont Kevlar®, Nomex® and Tychem/Tyvek® Personal Protection garments, gloves and sleeves that are meant for the right application and meet the challenge of various hazards. This level of compatibility gives assurance that the optimum level of protection is being provided for the hands as well as the body.

From first responders to industrial workers, DuPont provides a wide range of personal protection solutions including some of the most trusted and innovative brands in the industry, such as Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, and Tychem® to meet your safety needs.

DuPont Safety & Construction is a global leader in delivering innovation for life’s essential needs in water, shelter and safety; enabling its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Corian®, Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, GreatStuff™, Styrofoam™ and Filmtec®.



DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food, and worker safety.

