Dosti Realty

The Grant of Unmatched Price Benefits to serious Homebuyers

Monumental Discounts for 2 BHK, 3 BHK & 4 BHK homes across Dosti Realty projects Dosti Realty, one of the most trusted brands to enhance the residential horizon of Mumbai’s Real Estate is back with its most awaited campaign ’Dosti Friendship Month’ for the seventh year running, with a grant of Unmatched Price Benefits for its discerning customers. Every year, during August, the month of friendship day, Dosti Realty promises to be an even better friend to its valuable customers and citizens of Mumbai by contributing to the process of home buying, enhancing the property purchase experience and fulfilling a dream of possessing a home in Mumbai through a one of a kind campaign offer.



In this, the seventh season of Dosti Friendship Month, the campaign includes fabulous price benefits through discounts of upto INR 27 Lakhs across their projects i.e. Dosti Majesta, Dosti Desire- Dosti Pearl and Dosti West County in Thane as well as Dosti Belleza in Parel. With an array of options among configurations like 2 BHK, 3 BHK & 4 BHK homes in the offer, there is something for everyone’s budget as per suitability and size of the families. Each project has different discount offerings that cater to the needs of its target customers. With this campaign, Dosti Realty not only aims at supporting the customers to buy their dream house without any compromise in terms of commerce but also helps in encouraging the home-buying activity amongst the millennial crowd.



Emphasizing on the brand name ‘Dosti Realty’, which is one of the most buyer-friendly names in the ambit of real estate, they are able to create a tremendous demand during their Dosti Friendship month campaign. This combined with their constant interaction with their existing as well as potential buyers to understand the demand in the market, price point buyers are willing to invest in and their expertise in terms of quality and design, enables them to offer great benefits to their customers. Not only this, but they are also able to constantly push the limits in their product offering thus providing homes that will not only cater to the residential needs of a buyer but also be within the buyer’s budget.



Commenting on the campaign, Deepak Goradia- Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty, says, “The response for Friendship Month has always been extremely positive. This August is the 7th year running and each year the response keeps getting better. Our customers, their friends, relatives, our channel partners as well as people who are aware of the Dosti Realty brand wait for this celebration. Be it for investment or end use, they see this as a once-in-a-year opportunity that they can avail to own dream home at unbelievable prices. Last year we had over 1800 people that visited our sites during the campaign. This year we are hoping to superceed those numbers considering the offer we have given.”



Dosti West County – Dosti Oak project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700006565 & Dosti West County – Phase 2 – Dosti Cedar project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700015258 & Dosti West County – Phase 3 – Dosti Westwood project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700015501 , Dosti Desire-Dosti Pearl project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700005623 & Dosti Desire-Dosti Joy project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700008886 , Dosti Imperia – Dosti Majesta project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700010988 and Dosti Belleza project has been registered under MahaRERA registration Number: P51900015989 are available on website https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that sale/lease of premises in the above referred projects shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of agreement for sale/lease.

About Dosti Realty



Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 3 decades and delivered more than 117 properties till date, providing homes to over 8,600+ families for over 42,700 residents. Encompassing a portfolio of 9.5 mn. sq. ft. Across Mumbai, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Park etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust and Transparency, Values that have built lasting relationships.