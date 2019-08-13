Delta
Delta Electronics India’s newest PJL series of open frame power supply is specifically targeted for lighting applications. The two models come with 48V constant voltage in 200W (PJL-48V200WBAA) and 400W (PJL-48V400WBAA) output power. The built-in active PFC products are designed in a small standard industrial 3” x 5” footprint and have a wide operating temperature from -40°C up to +80°C (+70°C for 200W) across the entire input voltage range of 85 to 305Vac based on a convection cooled design. It features low earth leakage current < 500 µA as well as low inrush current < 20A. Its optimum thermal management allows for high power efficiency up to 90.0%.
Delta Group in India, is operating since 2003. Delta Electronics India Private Limited, is a group entity and a leading Power and Energy management company. It is a 100% ultimate subsidiary of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL.
Delta operates in three business categories: Power Electronics, Automation and Infrastructure. It has a legacy of operating in India with market leadership in Telecom Power Solutions, Renewable Energy Solutions (Rooftop Solar Inverters) and Display Solutions (Video Walls). It is also a leading provider of Industrial Automation Solutions, UPS & Datacenter Solutions, EV Charging Solutions, Rail Transportation Solutions, Energy Storage Solutions, DC Fans & Blowers, and Components. With sixteen regional offices, three manufacturing facilities (Rudrapur, Gurgaon and Hosur) and two R&D centres (Gurgaon and Bengaluru), Delta has a strong presence across India with more than 200 channel partners.
The company has been awarded ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2007 and OHSAS 18001: 2008 certifications for Quality, Procedures, and Environment management.
