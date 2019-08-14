Dell Technologies today announced that it has bagged three prestigious awards by Zinnov. At an organizational level, it won awards for its High Impact Global Roles and Diversity & Inclusion, while at an individual level Ravi Chitloor, Chief Architect, Data Protection Division, Dell EMC won an award in the Technical Role Model category. This recognition was presented at the Zinnov Awards 2019 in Bengaluru in July 2019.

The 10th edition of Zinnov Awards, held in Bangalore was focused exclusively on Global Centers of Excellence (GCoE) in India. The aim of this year’s awards was to focus on blitzscaling – hyperscaling for growth value and outcomes and to put in the limelight, those India centers, who have the ambition to transform. This year’s Zinnov Awards was not just for ER&D GCoEs but also for Enterprise IT and Global Business Services GCoEs.

Dell Technologies is transforming with the changing ecosystem and is working towards building a digital future for its customers. Multiple initiatives have been undertaken to drive digital transformation and address all the key verticals of the Center of Excellence. To enable enhanced customer experience, the initiatives taken, have covered all the important aspects ranging from the creation of impactful global roles in India, building an environment conducive to innovation, propelling inclusion and diversity, and nurturing next generation women leaders and technical role models.

Sarv Saravanan, Senior Vice President & GM, India Center of Excellence, Dell Technologies on receiving the award said, “It is an honor to have been recognized by Zinnov. Dell Technologies is constantly measuring the ability of its India teams to establish and sustain roles that serve multiple global locations. Our teams in the country are highly focused on current and next generation products and platforms that helped create high impact global roles over time. We have been investing in long term capability and leadership programs in India that enabled us achieve this pre-eminent status. These awards reflect our vision of being able to deliver cloud native solutions and emerging technologies for our customers, while fostering diverse and inclusive workforce internally.” Sarv further added, “This was a proud moment for all of us and it motivates us to strengthen our commitment towards our team members and customer even further.”

“In today’s competitive business landscape, a crucial differentiator for organizations is rapid innovation, with a keen focus on customers. Being felicitated for our accomplishments always keeps the team motivated to do more. We have been progressing in India by enabling and sustaining global roles in the country that are critical for the organization’s success. Understanding the importance of innovation and to keep ahead of the technology curve, we are investing in developing talent and creating solutions, using modern development processes. We hope to continue this to enable business growth and enhance customer experience.” said Kunal Ruvala, Senior Vice President, Data Protection Division, Dell Technologies.

Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov, congratulated Dell Technologies for winning multiple awards and said, “Over the course of the last 10 years, Zinnov Awards has recognized the Titans in the Technology, industry leaders who are shaping the technology narrative for India and the world. This year, Dell Technologies has won 3 Zinnov Awards from over 300+ nominations submitted, which is a reflection of their technology prowess and business excellence. Pari further added, “Dell Technologies strong customer centricity, diversity & inclusion agenda and innovation focus has enabled it to embody Blitzscaling. Pari added ‘Congratulations to the Dell Technologies team for having won these Zinnov Awards and demonstrating consistent ambition to transform and accelerate value and outcomes’.

