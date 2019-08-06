Water and Shark’s Founder and Global CEO, Mr. Harsh Patel was one of the youngest among Indian Delegates to represent India at the Select USA Investment Summit 2019 held at Washington DC, organized by the U.S. Department of Commerce.



The Select USA Investment Summit is the leading event promoting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the United States, the event arranged by USA Summit provides an opportunity to bring together various companies, economic development organizations and their senior government officials, business executives, private sector representatives, and policymakers from every corner of the nation to ease the way for business investment in the United States. Each year, the summit focuses on a specific theme relating to the US investment environment, overall industry trends and new opportunities.



This year Investment Summit brought together representatives from more than 50 US states and territories as well as representatives from 79 international markets. More than 5000 entrepreneurs from around the world attended this three-day business summit.



The 2019 delegation from India was led by US Ambassador to India, Mr. Kenneth Juster, alongside top business executives from India which included Mr. Harsh Patel. During this summit, Mr. Harsh Patel got the chance to interact with USA Ambassador to India, His Excellency Kenneth Juster and Indian Ambassador to the United States., His Excellency Harsh Vardhan Shringla.



In the Discussions addressed the promotion of bilateral relations and the development of joint cooperation, especially in the fields of trade, investment and industry in light of the friendly ties and key interests that India and US share. The US Ambassador praised PM Modi for his remarkable efforts in making INDO-US bilateral relations stronger, the result of which the trade between India and the US stood at USD 51.5 billion (about Rs 3.6 lakh crore) in 2018-19.



In the event, Mr. Harsh Patel also held various discussions and meetings with economic developments officers and the Governors of various States of USA regarding overall industry trends and new opportunities for angel investment as startup entrepreneurs seek foreign funding for their business. He also discussed about the EB5 visa where Indians will get US citizenship by capital investment. It is an attractive opportunity for many wealthy Indian citizens investment in real estate to obtain a golden visa.



CA by profession, Mr. Harsh Patel Founder and Global CEO of Water and Shark, a multinational accounting and consulting firm, has been awarded the Dr. BANA award for Excellence Medallion, Pride of Maharashtra Award 2018, ABP News Award 2018, and India Business Award 2019 by Zee News. Mr. Patel’s motto can be simply put as “Global reach, Local touch” to provide various services with a local presence at a global standard.

Water and Shark’s Founder and Global CEO, Mr. Harsh Patel offers his sincere gratitude to the U.S. Consulate General Mumbai; U.S. Department of State; U.S. Embassy India; His Excellency Kenneth Juster, USA Ambassador to India and the SME Chamber of India.