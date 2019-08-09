BMW India

Registrations for the Indian National Qualifier open for BMW GS motorcycle owners (650cc and above) in India.

‘Team India’ to compete at BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020 in New Zealand. The Indian National Qualifier for BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020 will be hosted in Goa from September 27-29, 2019. Registration for the Indian National Qualifier is open for all BMW GS Motorcycle owners (650cc and above) in India.



Three winners of the Indian National Qualifier will proudly represent the country at the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020 to be held in New Zealand. The winning team will be fully equipped by BMW Motorrad for the adventure ahead, flown to New Zealand and presented with a brand new personalized BMW GS motorcycle for each rider for duration of the event.



Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “The GS Trophy is not a rally or a race; it focuses mainly on team spirit as well as skills that are tested in various ways. It unites the world of motorcycling with the essence of friendly competition. We are delighted to introduce the second edition of GS Trophy qualifiers for our GS customers in India. All the roads are leading to Goa and every meter will be packed with pure enduro fun. GS riders are invited to battle out the intensive stages and numerous challenges. The participants will have an opportunity to experience a unique and once-in-a-lifetime event.”



The Indian National Qualifier is held every two years and typically replicates challenges of the International GS Trophy. It is a multi-day competition with riders scoring points and leading to a final where top scorers compete for the three team positions.



The seventh edition of International GS Trophy will take place from February 9–16, 2020 in New Zealand. New Zealand offers an ideal terrain where the rainforest meets glaciers, stepp-like flora meets subtropical flora. The island is characterized by high plateaus and mountain peaks with heights of well over 3000 meters as well as fjord landscapes, countless uplands and woodlands – the best conditions for exciting trails and grueling challenges.



The BMW F 850 GS is the chosen motorcycle for 2020 edition of BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy. The BMW F 850 GS is a thoroughly modern middleweight adventure motorcycle and is perfectly suited to the challenge. With its off-road capable wheel combination and perky motor, it has the agility to suit the incredibly varied and often technical terrain.



The winning team from India will compete against teams from Australia, China, France, Italy, Japan, Latin America, Malaysia/Philippines, Mexico, Middle East (UAE, Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar), Nordic (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland), North Africa (Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt), Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Thailand, UK and USA.



Details regarding the registrations and guidelines can be accessed by visiting the BMW Motorrad website. Link: https://www.bmw-motorrad.in/en/experience/Events/gs-trophy-2019.html Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.in

