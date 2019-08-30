EUROPEAN BRAND BEST FOR organized an innovative and interactive on-ground launch of its first-ever Asian Store at Borivali (West), Mumbai in India. The extravagance brand from Europe has come to Mumbai, after the overwhelming response from all over Europe; it is now entering Asia and Middle East with India, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. BEST FOR is a foremost European Company with headquarters based in Thessaloniki, Greece. There tail brand is specialized in high-quality low price innovative products. They have products for everyone's needs in a single spot.

Speaking about the event launch, the brand collaborated with Mr. Ashish Raval of 1marche as its master franchiser for India, who has a strong business and entrepreneurship legacy of business in hospitality, real estate, export & import. Lifestyle retail will be a new arrow adding to his entrepreneurship portfolio. In an interaction with Mr. Ashish Raval he stated BEST FOR focuses on consumer products with extremely high-quality products and affordable pricing. We will also be launching exclusive EUROPEAN COSMETICS and SKINCARE PRODUCTS. We have plans to launch offline stores as well as online E-commerce store in order to reach tier III & IV cities as well. We are developing our own E-commerce platform with elite enterprise. We will be offering high-profit margins and strong supply chain management for our franchise owners for rapid and steady growth looking at the present economic slowdown in various other sectors this model of business would be an ice breaker. Mr. George Leventis Global CEO BEST FOR said that BEST FOR has been a very successful business opportunity for franchise holders as the market is slowing down and this is a business model that can give high returns on investments. CEO expressed his ambition to expand BEST FOR brand in India by opening 100 stores in next 3years & 900 cr revenue. He is more ambitious in India because Franchise Industry in India will cross $70 billion by 2021. Food, Beverages, Hotel, Retail, Beauty, Fitness, Health, Education sectors are predominantly growing. So this is great opportunity in India.

The BEST FOR store is aimed at the whole family, covering functional needs for family, beauty, home, office, school, gifts, pets, seasonal products and more., Innovative products, high-quality design at affordable prices. It ranges from 100 INR to 1000 INR.

BEST FOR always respects the customer’s needs and is devoted to provide them with modern products of high design quality focusing on their functionality and low prices. The Company is well-known to people of every background, age and income. Focusing on the customers shopping experience BEST FOR creates a pleasant environment through which everyone experiences best standard of living and optimizes the product structure and pay great attention in product management. BEST FOR insists in the choice of the right products from all over the world and always provides customers with the best possible services.

Launch Day was a great success with huge participation from the audience from across the city. The goal of making the audience aware of the store launch and its useful innovative products was achieved.