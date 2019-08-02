ACC Limited, one of India’s leading manufacturers of cement and ready-mix concrete, announces the appointment of Rajani Kesari as Chief Financial Officer of ACC and member of its Executive Committee with effect from 1st August, 2019.



Commenting on this leadership appointment, Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director & CEO, ACC Limited said, “I am delighted to welcome Rajani to the ACC family. Her close to three decades of experience in driving disciplined performance management, business partnering and leading multicultural teams will help play a key role in accelerating ACC’s growth strategy. Rajani brings a wealth of operational, market and global experience and is a leader well known for developing people and delivering shareholder value.”



In her last role, Rajani was Region Finance Head – Asia for LafargeHolcim managing Finance for India, South East Asia & Pacific. Her experience lies across industries and business models from Energy Management, Consulting and Pharmaceuticals to Building Materials with extensive experience in M&A, internal audit and controls and global tax leading multicultural teams. She has worked in several leadership roles spanning country, regional and global scope including India, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai.



Rajani has held leadership roles in finance at Schneider Electric and Dr. Reddy’s. She has also worked in KPMG handling both manufacturing and banking clients.

Rajani is a Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and a Certified Public Accountant from the USA.

About ACC

ACC Limited, a member of the LafargeHolcim Group, is one of India’s leading producers of cement and ready-mixed concrete. It has over 6,700 employees, 17 cement manufacturing sites, 75 concrete plants and a nationwide network of over 50,000 retail outlets to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D centre in Mumbai, the quality of ACC’s products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC is counted among the country’s 'Most Sustainable Companies' and it is recognized for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship.