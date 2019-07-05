Zivame, India’s top online destination for women’s intimate wear and activewear and its SEO partner INFIDIGIT, a Mumbai-based digital marketing company, bagged a Gold prize at the Indian Digital Marketing Awards 2019. Their campaign ‘Garnering Top Google Search Results for Zivame with a Unique SEO Strategy’ secured the top spot in the ‘Best SEO for website/universal search ranking and SEM Strategy’ category. This is the second award win for Zivame and INFIDIGIT this year after their previous Silver haul at the Digital Crest Awards 2019. It is an incredible accomplishment for the INFIDIGIT and Zivame teams as not only did they double Zivame’s website organic non-brand traffic, they also achieved their targets in just ten months.



Anuj Gupta, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Zivame is happy to see the efforts of the two teams being recognized at such a prestigious platform and said, “It makes us both joyous and proud to win two awards in a row this year. We would credit the award to the joint efforts put in by both teams as well as the sync in vision and motivation that INFIDIGIT and Zivame shared. Today, the digital space demands continuous innovation and with this synergy, we seem to be hitting the right notes.”



Anand Chandran, Head – Digital Marketing at Zivame, is delighted about the IDMA win, and said, “The award is a testament to the coordinated and inspired efforts between the teams at Zivame and INFIDIGIT. In the road ahead, our vision continues to grow bigger and we hope to achieve many such milestones together.”



Sharing his joy on the big win, Kaushal Thakkar, Founder, INFIDIGIT said, “We are incredibly humbled to see IDMA recognize our efforts year after year. This award is dedicated to both the teams who invested their precious time and efforts to make this win possible. Also, we are thankful to Zivame for showing undoubted trust and for efficient implementation of our recommendations.”

About Zivame



Zivame was founded in 2011 with the vision to facilitate women to shop uninhibitedly for intimate wear and to make lingerie shopping personalized and convenient. Zivame is now the No. 1 online lingerie company in India with 30+ retail stores and presence in 800+ partner stores across India. Our Mission is to be the destination for every woman’s intimate wear needs. We believe that every woman is unique, and we want to deliver a platform that allows her to browse, discover and shop what she desires.



All the products at Zivame stem from the desire to design something that is a blend of quality, innovation and comfort. Zivame offers trendy lingerie, activewear, sleepwear, and shapewear in over 3000 + exclusive designs and 100 + sizes catering to women across all body types.

Website: https://www.zivame.com/



About INFIDIGIT



INFIDIGIT is a digital marketing company based in Mumbai, India. The company is known for helping large brands optimize its marketing spends by achieving high ROI for them on digital investments.



Website: https://www.infidigit.com/