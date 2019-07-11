It’s set to be a true test of the finest poker players at the tables as Spartan Poker, one of the leading online gaming platforms in the India, is returning with its second edition of IOPC – India Online Poker Championship – this year. This online event is going to be a 15-day series, from 14-28 July, with exciting tournaments lined up and leaderboard prizes amounting to INR 30 lakhs. With the previous edition being a resounding hit, this online poker gaming platform continues to grow from strength to strength and garner large numbers of participants. With the flagship tournament promising new surprises and amazing rewards galore to its poker enthusiasts, Spartan Poker, in its new edition, aims to #makeitbig for all the poker addicts.



Ensuring that the scale of the event is at its grandest, the main attraction of the tournament is INR 11 crores, which is the highest ever GTD in the history of Spartan Poker. Apart from this, to #makeitbig for its poker fans, IOPC will see the leaderboard winner take home a swanky car. Rest assured that this edition will bringing a lot of new surprises and unique rewards to treat its poker fans.



With the aim to #makeitbig this time, Spartan Poker has taken IOPC to another level. There will be as many as 82 thrilling tournaments with huge cash prizes and giveaways at various stages of the tournament. The main event which is The Millionaire, is offering a grand 2 crore GTD at a buy-in of just Rs. 11,000. It is expected that the event will see poker addicts displaying their poker prowess and participate in huge numbers from across the globe.

The previous edition of IOPC saw participation in huge numbers from different parts of the country. The names of last year’s winners are Pulkit Goyal, Ankur Aryan and Nikhil Ramesh. They were rewarded with huge prizes that included a luxury SUV Jeep Compass.



Speaking about the IOPC tournament, Poker Badshah, Amin Rozani, Co-Founder & MD of Spartan Poker said “The IOPC series, hosted by Spartan Poker, provides a platform for its poker players to show their skills and talent in the best way possible. We always aim to provide our poker fans with the very best of lavish rewards and giveaways. With the resounding success and high participation seen in the previous edition, we look forward to making this tournament the most-talked about event/ grandest event this year.”

About SpartanPoker

SpartanPoker.com is India's​ leading & most-trustworthy online Poker gaming portal. It is an India centric online gaming hub that aims to bring the sophistication and quality of a world-class online gaming platform to gaming enthusiasts in India. With a vast variety of Poker tournaments, offers and game offerings, SpartanPoker.com, founded by Poker Badshah, Amin Rozani, in 2014, has become the hotspot for Poker aficionados across India.

SpartanPoker.com offers unmatched technology, software and service to online Poker enthusiasts across the country. The online Poker gaming portal is recognized among patrons and Poker lovers alike as the trustworthiest online gaming portal in India as the portal operates under the highest standards with regards to payments, transaction management, customer support, etc. It is India’s first card room to offer a rake-based online poker model.

The payment and transactions management infrastructure at SpartanPoker.com is specifically built keeping in mind the unique needs of Indian players. To ensure completely fair gameplay, the portal has certified their software by Australian lab called iTechLabssuch that all game events that are meant to be random would be entirely random.