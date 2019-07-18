As part of the government’s vision to transform India into a $5 trillion economy, one of the highlights of the recent Union Budget was a renewed focus on the MSME sector. A 2% interest subvention for all GST-registered MSMEs on new or incremental loans was announced during the budget.



While the government is doing its best to help the sector that forms the backbone of India’s economy, banks and NBFCs are also helping SMEs boost their businesses by providing them with customised loans. The Bajaj Finserv MSME Loan is one such loan that allows you to give your business the infusion of funds it needs in a timely manner, without any stress or delay. Be it upgrading infrastructure, plugging working capital gaps or scaling operations for higher revenue, Bajaj Finserv allows you to do what’s best for your business without worrying about the cost.



If you’re wondering why Bajaj Finserv takes the winner’s trophy when it comes to MSME and SME loans, take a look at features that give it an edge.



You can finance every need with ease

The Bajaj Finserv SME Loan is ideal for just about every need, as it offers up to Rs.30 lakh on a collateral-free basis. This means that you can use it to tackle overhead spends, upgrade equipment, secure inventory and much more.



You can get finance on the go

Bajaj Finserv’s Loan for SME/MSME understands that a thriving business requires a financial solution that’s equally agile. As a result, Bajaj Finserv has minimal eligibility criteria and document requirements for this loan. You can apply online in a matter of minutes and get approval in just 24 hours. Moreover, you can request document collection from your doorstep to save precious time!



You can secure finance on your terms

A high MSME loan amount and speedy disbursal are of no use if the borrower has no repayment flexibility. Therefore, Bajaj Finserv allows you to repay the loan over a tenor of 12 to 60 months. This means that you can choose a tenor as per your cash flow stability and utilise this source of financing without defaulting.



You can be assured of flexibility

What makes the Bajaj Finserv MSME Loan truly one-of-a-kind is that its goal is not just to offer financing, but to also provide convenience every step of the way. One of the ways in which it does this is through its Flexi Loan facility. Here you can borrow from the total sanction in parts, as and when the need arises. This is beneficial as you only have to pay interest on the amount you use. Additionally, you can make repayments more affordable by paying interest-only EMIs through the tenor and the principal at the end. Not only does this lower your EMIs by 45%, but it also brings about a greater degree of efficiency as far as cash flow management is concerned.



While these benefits set the Bajaj Finserv MSME Loan apart, note that you also get access to a pre-approved offer when you choose Bajaj Finserv. This means that you can simply enter your name and mobile number to access funds quicker via a customised deal.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in