Power-packed vivo Z1Pro sold out on Flipkart in record time

Next sale at 8 PM on July 11th for users who missed it

​vivo today announced that its latest power-packed offering, vivo Z1Pro received an overwhelming response during its first sale on Flipkart and had completely sold-out within minutes on its first sale at 12 noon on July 11, 2019.



Giving consumers another chance to avail the launch bank offer and meet the high consumer demand, vivo has decided to issue another sale on July 11, 2019 at 8 PM with fresh stock. This would be the last chance to avail the ICICI Bank offer providing an additional discount of INR 750 on all variants.



The all-new Z1Pro is the epitome of vivo's power-packed prowess in the sub-20k segment, designed to offer a perfect integration of performance, speed, and mesmerizing design. The vivo Z1Pro is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 with AI engine, 32MP In-Display selfie camera, and massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and AI Triple Rear Camera with a 16MP Primary camera, 8MP Super Wide-Angle camera and 2MP Depth camera.



The smartphone was announced in three variants earlier this month – 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB priced at INR 14,990, INR 16,990 and INR 17,990 respectively and is available in three attractive color options – Sonic Black, Sonic Blue and Mirror Black.



