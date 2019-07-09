Dassault Systèmes India Pvt. Ltd. Appoints VIAS India Private Limited as an authorized Reseller of software solutions portfolio.



VIAS India Private Limited, being a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) of Dassault Systèmes India, a 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is all set to deliver software solutions for engineering, manufacturing, and simulation applications to all industries thereby enabling them to innovate and perform better. This partnership shall provide engineering analysis and design solutions to a variety of industries including aerospace & defense, marine and offshore, transportation and mobility, hi-tech, consumer packaged goods, energy, and life sciences. VIAS helps customers prevent repetitive design-related business interruptions and provides cost effective, quick, and safer designs with a highly experienced team of strong academic credentials.



VIAS is extremely proud and confident of their team specialists. Since the team is highly qualified and experienced coming from a wide range of engineering and industry domains, VIAS carries consultative approach helping clients with product design and development, troubleshooting, and gaining physics-based insight through numerical solution.



Additionally, VIAS India is a certified education partner of Dassault Systèmes and is authorized to impart training to academic institutions & training centers for 3DS software solutions.



Meet the Board of Directors of VIAS India:



Dr. Burak Ozturk

Dr. Ozturk is a mechanical engineer with over 10 years of experience in the Oil and Gas industry. He has graduated with Doctorate from Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University, USA. He has a strong theoretical background in thermal-fluid sciences, structural design, and analysis, mechanical components and design, and FEA. Founded VIAS in September 2015 to place the company at the cutting edge of industry technology and innovation through identifying directions, collaboration and facilitating, and managing internal/external R&D projects. He is also an Adjunct Associate Professor at the University of Houston, and lectures on a course in “Pipeline Design” in the Mechanical Engineering Department. He also teaches in the College of Technology, where he is a member of the Industry Advisory Board (IAB). He holds over twenty-five conference and journal publications and is an expert in his field. Dr. Burak can be reached at [email protected].



Dr. Ozturk is originally from Turkey and have visited India on personal and business trips and is fascinated by the diversity and welcoming face of India. He looks forward to be a part of VIAS India’s great journey.



Dr. Arindam Chakraborty

Dr. Chakraborty is a mechanical engineer with more than twelve years of strong academic and consulting experience in solid mechanics and design, non-linear FEA, fatigue and fracture mechanics, reliability analysis, composites and elastomers in Oil & Gas, Nuclear, and Structural Design. He has graduated with Doctorate in Mechanical Engineering from University of Iowa, USA. Prior to that he did his Maters in Mechanical Engineering from Aerospace Structures at IIT Kanpur. He has a strong background in project management, business development, strategy and technology development. Dr. Chakraborty has technical knowledge and working skills in CAE techniques and widely known structural analysis software such as Abaqus. Dr. Chakraborty has more than twenty conference and journal publications and is closely involved with ASME Codes & Standards committee and API task groups. He also is an adjunct lecturer at University of Houston, Subsea Engineering Program, delivering Computational Mechanics and FEA course. Dr. Arindam can be reached at [email protected].



Dr. Chakraborty was born and raised in Kolkata, living in USA since 2003. He often visits his motherland and have close ties with his family & friends in India. He is excited to have one more reason to be involved with his roots and is looking to make new friends and be an integral part of VIAS India’s activities.



Dr. Srikanth Srigiriraju

Dr. Srigiriraju, after his schooling in Hyderabad and Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Madras in 2001, graduated with a Ph.D in Solid Mechanics from Brown University. In 2018, he took a leadership role in expanding VIAS’ services to India. He is looking forward to engage in India with over 12 years of experience in technical software operations and be a part of the growing success of India’s innovation and industry. Dr. Srigiriraju was born and raised in Hyderabad, living in USA since 2001. He often visits his motherland and have close ties with his family & friends in India. He is excited to have one more reason to be involved with his roots and is looking to make new friends and be an integral part of VIAS India’s activities. Dr. Srikanth can be reached at [email protected]

About VIAS

Virtual Integrated Analytics Solutions, Inc. (VIAS), a value solutions Platinum Partner of Dassault Systèmes (3DS), providing software solutions, training, and FEA/CFD/PLM based consulting and implementation services. We have a strong background in numerical simulation techniques and a deep technical understanding in engineering problem solving. We would be happy to discuss your engineering challenges and provide solutions using simulation.



Email us at [email protected].



Website: www.viascorp.com/www.viascorp.in

www.linkedin.com/company/vias-india/