Datamatics Global Services Limited
Datamatics Global Services Ltd. (DGSL), a global IT & BPM company today announced its collaboration with Thomson Reuters to bring together TaxAnalyze, a Tax Validation tool. The product will help corporates streamline their financial information, automate tax processes and ensure seamless tax calculations. The solution is powered by Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE and Datamatics TruBI.
Vaibhav Kshirsagar, Lead Alliances and Partnerships, who ideated & led the team of TaxAnalyze, said, “TaxAnalyze was envisaged understanding the changing tax regime in India and countries alike to simplify the challenges tax teams are facing in validating the accuracy of tax treatment across every transaction.”
Datamatics (BSE: 532528 | NSE: DATAMATICS) provides Intelligent Solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance customer experience. The company’s portfolio of service offerings spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotics Process Automation, Advanced Analytics, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics services over 500 customers globally across Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations and Media & Publishing. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India and Philippines with an employee base of 10,000. To know more about Datamatics BI offerings, visit www.datamatics.com
