Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, has announced a special campaign in honour of Doctor’s Day. Through their #OneLifeManyRoles campaign, Bajaj Finserv is appreciating medical practitioners for their contribution to the Indian healthcare industry, and celebrating the professional and personal life journey of doctors.



For a limited period during 28 June 2019 and 4 July 2019, doctors can win prizes such as an assured Amazon Echo Dot and assured indemnity insurance of up to Rs.20 lakh once they avail a Loan for Doctors from Bajaj Finserv. This complements Bajaj Finserv’s range of customised financial solutions for doctors, which helps them fulfil their many roles and responsibilities, be it as a provider, caregiver, parent, counsellor, innovator, or mentor without compromise or any hassles.



Personal Loan for Doctors

Through this unsecured loan, Bajaj Finserv offers a flexi loan facility to doctors up to Rs. 32 lakh at a competitive interest rate so that they can provide for themselves and their family without making any compromises. From financing a lavish wedding for their son and daughter to treating the entire family to a luxurious international holiday, Bajaj Finserv gives medical practitioners the fuel they need to meet their needs with a Personal Loan for Doctors. It also provides other convenient features like doorstep document collection, money in bank in 24 hours and pre-approved offers to name a few.



Business Loan for Doctors

Bajaj Finserv extends financing of up to Rs. 32 lakh to doctors at a nominal rate of interest, on a collateral-free basis, so that doctors can grow their business from strength to strength. With a heavily imbalanced doctor to patient ratio in the country, having access to a Business Loan for Doctors ensures that doctors have the means to reach out to more people and further their diagnostic, advisory or lifesaving efforts!



Fixed Deposits

Whether it’s for wealth creation, retirement planning or to save up for important yet expensive purchases, Bajaj Finserv offers doctors the ability to utilise its high-interest Fixed Deposits to do it all. Doctors can ladder FDs to meet educational expenses or save up to upgrade equipment and diagnostic tools. In fact, they can also use maturity yields to market their services or create value for their patients by organising awareness drives.



SuperCard for Doctors

With so many roles to play, doctors are superheroes at work and at home! With multiple tasks to tick off their list, their finances need extra flexibility. Bajaj Finserv offers this via its Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Doctor’s SuperCard. At a nominal cost, doctors can give their purchasing power a boost, access an interest-free emergency loan, make cash withdrawals without paying interest, earn exciting offers on online spends and get professional indemnity insurance of up to Rs.20 lakh. In fact, when doctors spend over Rs. 3.5 lakh per annum, the premium for this insurance is waived off too.



The best part is that doctors can utilise any of these financial products at lightning speed by initiating the application process online. To participate in the special contests that celebrate doctors’ #OneLifeManyRoles, doctors can visit https://www.bajajfinserv.in/doctors-day/onelifemanyroles

