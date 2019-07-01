Gleneagles Global Hospitals partnered with ‘Make a Wish’ Foundation this National Doctors Day to help actualize the dreams of a few young children who desired to grow up and become a doctor. Make a Wish Foundation grants the most cherished wishes of children suffering from life-threatening illnesses. On National Doctor’s Day, staff across the Gleneagles Global Hospitals network rallied together to fulfil the dreams of young kids who aspired of being doctors.

Five children spend their day at various centres of Gleneagles Global Hospitals in Hyderabad, Mumbai & Bangalore with doctors & hospital staff. On the day, these kids were welcomed by the CEOs & doctors into the hospital. They were then presented with their very own doctor coats marked with their names. Following this, they spend the day as a doctor normally would, with a visit to the OPD, meeting with doctors and patients, and a tour of the Operation Theatre, where they got to see the various equipments used in surgery and also interacted with surgeons and learnt more about their jobs. The little tots were enthusiastic; shooting frequent questions to every doctor they met.

Dr K. Ravindranath, Founder and Chairman, Gleneagles Global Hospitals, said, "National Doctor’s Day marks the selfless contributions of the hard-working doctor community and the unique role they play in our society. It’s easy to forget just how important, valuable and necessary good doctors are – that is, until you get ill. For others, this day should encourage them to be considerate of the long hours doctors work, their compassion, and the effort they put into practicing medicine. This year, we wanted to mark National Doctor’s Day with a special initiative. We decided to collaborate with Make a Wish Foundation across our hospitals in Hyderabad, Bangalore & Mumbai. For our doctors, this meant having the privileged opportunity to fulfil the wishes of a little child who dreamt of being a doctor one day."

Jean-Francois Naa, Interim Chief Executive Officer, India Operations Division, Parkway Pantai added, "Even small acts of kindness can have great effects on others. It can help someone who is going through hard times, it can impact someone’s attitude and it can help pay it forward. These children are putting up a fight for survival and to have a day to completely be themselves and live their dream is an opportunity our doctors were thrilled to be a part of."

National Doctors’ Day is celebrated every year on the 1st of July to celebrate and recognize the contributions of doctors to individuals and to the society at large. This Doctors’ Day, a collaborative effort with Make a Wish Foundation meant five young children have a unique experience, playing the role of a doctor.

