All eyes are on the World Cup Cricket. Every single person fond of watching World Cup Cricket would look for the best TV.



For some years ago there used to be a “Dubba” TV, and then came LED and HD. Innovative technologies have redefined India’s TV Industry. With plethora of technologies, what you call is OLED, web OS, Android OS, Ultra HD, television technology panorama has significantly changed and improved. It is time to forget the OLDIES. Grab the latest most novel quality product in reasonable pricing.



Today’s market is flooded with various brands of television sets. As soon as you enter a television showroom, you look at one TV and forget the other. Selecting TV is difficult with all technological ‘no knowledge’ and only outer look for a layman. While TV has not been a luxury anymore, it’s important for every house. With advent of internet TV viewers watch what they want, when and how they want.



Our journey started keeping you all in mind and we tested, reviewed and innovate best quality TV for connoisseurs. Yes, it’s HOM 32 inches TV. If you have eyes to grab aesthetic and forward looking products, you sure would like to know and see more about it. What is it?



It’s HOM TV, CWC 19 Limited Edition…



Yes, here comes one of India’s best selling TV brands HOM 32 inches TV. Those who read this will ask a question, ‘So what is so special about HOM 32 inches TV?’ Yes, there are some features which we are proud to tell you about.



Presently HOM 32 inches HD TV is available in three color variations, blue, black and silver. There is one year warranty with all the TV; in major cases company give replacement.



It is HD TV with all the major features required like HD Display, Boom Box 24W Speakers, 2 HDMI Ports, 2 USB Ports, 1 VGA Port. Moreover, it’s very easy to connect this TV with your laptop or computer for any presentation or in case you are fed up with the small screen size. TVs New Color, Stylish Slim Design and HD Resolution creates a stadium size Experience for the customers and fits best in a complete entertainment centre for the entire family.



The most attractive part of HOM 32 HD LED TV is its price. Generally, a branded TV with 1 Year warranty is available in the market by paying Rs.14000 to Rs.15000. But here is an excitement, HOM 32 HD LED you can take your home by just paying Rs.7990 which is best in its range with the entire feature basket.



The pre-booking of HOM 32 inches TV started on 28th June, which is ending on 3rd July. The first sale of HOM 32 inches TV is going to commence on 4th July. Company Managing Director Mr. Rahil Poojara said, “We strive to meet the expectations of our consumers hence we call it “Har Family Ka Member” with technology and leading-edge designs for not just the technically-savvy consumers, but for everyone who opts for the newfangled mode of entertainment, comfort and luxury. So, hurry and grab the opportunity for long lasting memorable best deal of HOM 32 inches HD LED TV, World Cup Limited Edition, in just Rs.7990.”



HOM is one of the best TV brand in its Range of 32 inches to 65 inches world Class TVs, Company is currently operating in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Telangana state. Soon the company is going to give a tough competition to all the major brand across the country with its High Quality and best priced products. Company has already sold more than 50,000 TV units in a very small span of time; 1 year warranty on TV is giving an added value to all the buyers.



HOM TV is available on around 12000 Mobile and Consumer Electronics outlets. Worry not; you don’t have to go anywhere to purchase, recently they have put their product online marketplace like Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal and Paytm and they have received superb response.