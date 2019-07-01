StackRoute, a digital transformation partner for corporates to build multi-skilled full stack developers at scale, has won the ‘Digital Transformation Learning Partner of the Year for Enterprises’ award at Digital Transformation Summit & Awards. The award was received by Bimaljeet Singh, President, Skills and Careers Business (India), NIIT Ltd, at a recent ceremony organised at The Hilton, Mumbai.

The Digital Transformation Summit & Awards brings together leaders spearheading digital initiatives in their organisations, helping businesses accelerate their digital capabilities at an astonishing rate to gain a competitive edge. The theme of the conference was Collaborate: Innovate: Accelerate.



The event was organized by Transformance Business Media, that honours the achievements of organizations that have successfully planned and executed the digital transformation of one or multiple areas of their business through the application of digital and disruptive technologies.



StackRoute® is an NIIT incubated venture. Established in August 2015, StackRoute runs programming, quality-engineering, data-science and digital architect series boot camps. StackRoute programs are designed to be outcome-oriented and deliver business-relevant outcomes in consultation with key customer stakeholders. As the digital skills transformation partner of choice, StackRoute works with large IT services companies and product engineering companies in helping them build a multi-skilled high performing team of full stack developers.

Speaking on the occasion, Bimaljeet Singh, President, Skills and Careers Business (India), NIIT Ltd, said, “StackRoute today has created a niche for itself as the product engineering start-up providing disruptive learning solutions. This award is recognition of our efforts and will further encourage us to constantly innovate and create a globally competitive workforce for the emerging economy.”



StackRoute focuses on full stack technologies (Java Spring, .NET Core, JavaScript – MEAN/MERN), emerging architectures and design trends in the Digital Ecosystem. Its graduates work on complex full-stack web applications built around microservices, stream computing, distributed real-time event processing, machine learning, natural language processing. StackRoute emphasizes the design & development of reactive and performant applications.

About NIIT

NIIT is a leading Skills and Talent Development Corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. The company, which was set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today ranks among the world's leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs. With a footprint in over 30 countries, NIIT offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions.

NIIT is spearheading and enabling digital transformation globally through its incubated venture StackRoute. It foresaw the need early and realized that deep intervention is needed to prepare resources to take up digital transformation engagements. To address this large skill-gap, NIIT incubated StackRoute, a disruptive learning solution provider to build multi-skilled full stack developers & tech professionals with deep skills.

StackRoute works with multiple tier 1 IT services companies, product engineering companies and GICs towards transforming their workforce to take up digital engagements.

