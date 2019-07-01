NIIT Limited
StackRoute, a digital transformation partner for corporates to build multi-skilled full stack developers at scale, has won the ‘Digital Transformation Learning Partner of the Year for Enterprises’ award at Digital Transformation Summit & Awards. The award was received by Bimaljeet Singh, President, Skills and Careers Business (India), NIIT Ltd, at a recent ceremony organised at The Hilton, Mumbai.
The Digital Transformation Summit & Awards brings together leaders spearheading digital initiatives in their organisations, helping businesses accelerate their digital capabilities at an astonishing rate to gain a competitive edge. The theme of the conference was Collaborate: Innovate: Accelerate.
Speaking on the occasion, Bimaljeet Singh, President, Skills and Careers Business (India), NIIT Ltd, said, “StackRoute today has created a niche for itself as the product engineering start-up providing disruptive learning solutions. This award is recognition of our efforts and will further encourage us to constantly innovate and create a globally competitive workforce for the emerging economy.”
NIIT is a leading Skills and Talent Development Corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. The company, which was set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today ranks among the world's leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs. With a footprint in over 30 countries, NIIT offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions.
NIIT is spearheading and enabling digital transformation globally through its incubated venture StackRoute. It foresaw the need early and realized that deep intervention is needed to prepare resources to take up digital transformation engagements. To address this large skill-gap, NIIT incubated StackRoute, a disruptive learning solution provider to build multi-skilled full stack developers & tech professionals with deep skills.
StackRoute works with multiple tier 1 IT services companies, product engineering companies and GICs towards transforming their workforce to take up digital engagements.
For more information visit:- http://stackroute.in/
Prateek Chatterjee, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Marketing NIIT Limited, ,+91-9910201085 ,+91 (124) 4293370 , [email protected]
Swati Sharma, Corporate Communications & Marketing NIIT Limited, ,+91-9999601154 ,+91 (124) 4293042 , [email protected]
|Image Caption : StackRoute recognized as ‘Digital Transformation Learning Partner of the Year for Enterprises’
