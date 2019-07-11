S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) a leading provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to capital and commodity markets worldwide, has opened its Orion office in Hyderabad. A one-of-a-kind center within S&P Global, Orion is a key component of the Company’s technology and IT workforce strategy, reinforcing its investment in top technology talent to accelerate its digital transformation and innovation programs across the globe.



“This is a true testament of S&P Global’s commitment to the Indian market. India has an incredible talent pool, and with Orion’s state-of-the-art facility, we aim to enhance S&P Global’s technology and innovation capabilities, serving the rapidly expanding needs of our customers and our business partners,” said Nick Cafferillo, S&P Global’s Chief Data & Technology Officer.



“What began as a 200 member team here in India has grown to an operation covering three cities and nearly 7,500 employees. This is not just an India, but a global growth story for S&P Global. Through Orion, our people are empowered to develop the advanced technological skills necessary to deliver exceptional value for our customers, while at the same time improving operational efficiency and strategic development of technology services continuing to propel S&P Global as it powers the markets of the future,” said Abhishek Tomar, Managing Director- India Operations, S&P Global.



In 2017, S&P Global partnered with Ness Technologies to help build the Orion technology center, opening the co-branded facility designed to accommodate more than 850 associates in May 2018. Now, as of July 1, 2019, Orion is wholly owned by S&P Global and remains focused on innovation by providing employees with access to the latest technologies and global communications infrastructure, as well as physical spaces that enable highly-collaborative teams.

About S&P Global



S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 21,000 employees in 33 countries. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.