In an industry first, SonyLIV announced the launch of India’s first OTT gaming destination with over 100 exclusive show-based games, to be launched in a phased manner. With this move, SonyLIV aims to reach out to 50 MN new users offering them a one-stop gaming destination. These games are curated around some of Sony Pictures Networks’ (SPN) biggest IP’s across channels like KBC, CID, Crime Patrol, The Kapil Sharma Show, Patiala Babes, Baalveer, Kicko & Super Speedo, amongst others.



SonyLIV is not only scaling up its portfolio with Multiplayer Video Quiz and Augmented Reality-enabled formats but Is again the first OTT player in the country to launch show-based games. This is another pioneering first from SonyLIV, which was the first OTT to be launched in the Indian market in 2013.



As per a recent *KPMG report, the Indian gaming industry is estimated at INR 43.8 billion in FY18 and is expected to grow further at 22.1% CAGR taking it to INR 118.8 billion by 2023. Increased digital usage and the rise in the number of gamers, will be key in headlining this growth in online gaming. SonyLIV’s launch of the OTT gaming destination is reflective of this progress and is sure to catalyse more change in audience consumption patterns.



Home to an ever-growing content catalogue, SonyLIV aims to tap over 50 MN new users with this one of a kind gaming experience. From video quiz formats to uniquely designed board games to big ticket tournaments, there is something for everyone between the age group of 7-35 years in this one-stop gaming destination. In addition to this, SonyLIV will also introduce exciting Augmented Reality (AR) games around iconic shows from Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) like Crime Patrol, Baalveer, CID, Aladdin Naam To Suna Hoga, and Tenali Rama amongst others.



The platform will also introduce an array of user engagement features to gratify winners with abundant opportunities. With the Game Store hosting a 24X7 tournament feature, consumers will stand a chance to win cash anywhere between Rs 1/- to Rs 5000/- depending upon the size and duration of the tournament. But that’s not all! For the first time ever, through the “Daily Rewards Feature” users will also stand a chance to meet-and-greet celebrities or attend famous shows like KBC, Indian Idol, The Kapil Sharma Show, Super Dancer and others just by playing games on the platform.



*KPMG-Indian Federation of Sports Gaming report



Uday Sodhi, Business Head – Digital, Sony Pictures Networks India:

“India houses **10% of the world’s gamers and this number is slated to rise exponentially. With the launch of our OTT gaming platform, we intend to trigger this target segment and capture the market to an extent of 50 million users. This falls in line with India’s OTT market share predictions, which is expected to triple its size in the next 4 years. Our database of 100+ games will cater to every generation of gamers that we aim to engage with through a plethora of events to capture their attention.”



Amogh Dusad, Head – Content, Partnerships & New Initiatives, Sony Pictures Networks India:

“At SonyLIV, we always try to push the envelope in user engagement by diversifying our offerings. The launch of our OTT gaming destination with absolute in-house expertise is a leap ahead in content innovations and ushering in an experience unexplored before on OTT. The Multi-player Video Quiz and Augmented Reality format Games also give our audience a chance to reconnect with their favourite shows and characters in a completely different and engaging context.”



**Online gaming in India: Reaching a new pinnacle by KPMG

About SonyLIV

SonyLIV is the first premium Video on demand (VOD) service by Sony Pictures Networks’ (SPN) providing multi-screen engagement for users on all devices. Launched in January 2013, it enables users to discover over 23 years of rich content from the network channels of Sony Pictures Networks India. It also provides a rich array of movies, strong line-up of events across all sports, shows, music, food and fitness.



With 109 million app downloads so far, SonyLIV is the first amongst its competition to provide original exclusive premium content. As a true pioneer in its space, SonyLIV launched India’s first-ever original show exclusively for the online platform. Streaming the biggest football tournament, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia on SonyLIV made it the most preferred online destination for football fans. SonyLIV also live streamed the India tour of South Africa, India tour of England and the India tour of Australia in 2018. It is the home for the biggest football leagues like UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, La Liga and more.



SonyLIV has TVF content like Tripling Season 1 and 2. It also has American entertainment giant Lionsgate Play’s top-rated shows on the platform. SonyLIV has a host of award-winning English content with award-winning shows like The Good Doctor, Mr. Mercedes, Damages, Counterpart and The Handmaid’s Tale.

About Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN)

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, Japan.



SPN has several channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET and SET HD), one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment television channels; MAX, India's premium Hindi movies and special events channel; MAX 2, another Hindi movie channel showcasing great India Cinema; MAX HD, a high definition Hindi movie channel airing premium quality films; WAH, the FTA channel for Hindi movies; SAB and SAB HD the family-oriented Hindi comedy entertainment channels; PAL, a genre leader in rural Hindi speaking markets (HSM) showcasing the best of Hindi general entertainment and Hindi movies from SPN’s content library; PIX and PIX HD, the English movie channels; AXN and AXN HD, the channels showcasing the best in Reality, Entertainment and Drama; Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, the premium factual entertainment channels, Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; MIX a refreshing Hindi music channel; YAY!, the kids entertainment channel; sports entertainment channels – SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD; Sony मराठी, the Marathi general entertainment channel; SonyLIV – the digital entertainment VOD platform; SPN Productions, the networks’ film production arm and Studio NEXT the independent production venture for original content and IPs for TV and digital media. SPN reaches out to over 700 million viewers in India and is available in 167 countries.



The network is recognized as an employer of choice within and outside the media industry. SPN is a recipient of several awards, including the ‘Aon Best Employers India’ Award in recognition of SPN’s unique workplace culture and exceptional people practices, consistently ranking amongst India’s Top 10 Companies with Best Health & Wellness Practices by SHRM & CGP Partners, listed by



Working Mother & AVTAR as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India and adjudged one of India’s Great Workplaces by the Great Place to Work® Institute.



Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited is in its 24th year of operations in India. It has a subsidiary, MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Limited and an affiliate, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited in India.



