smartwater®, a premium water brand by Coca-Cola has unveiled two new films for its ‘Made Differently’ campaign, featuring celebrity brand ambassadors Rana Daggubati and Radhika Apte.



The theme of the campaign ‘Made Differently’ depicts smart thinkers who break through the conventions with simplicity and style, like smartwater. The campaign features brand ambassadors Rana Dagubbatti and Radhika Apte, who are distinct characters and trendsetters in their field of work. Their offbeat choices of roles, multi-talent, the eschewing of the usual and innovation at its best embody smartwater’s attributes of innovation and forward thinking. The campaign is conceptualized by Taproot Dentsu.



Speaking about the campaign, Anoop Manohar, Director – Emerging Categories, Coca-Cola India, said, “The brief given to the agency was to showcase the unique process story of smartwater. Our aim with this campaign is to help consumers relate to the bright idea that smartwater is. As a premium water brand, smartwater is more than just a product, it is a lifestyle accessory, a frame of mind and an attitude of seeking the best all rolled into one.”



Titus Upputuru, Creative Head, Taproot Dentsu says, “Typically, brand campaigns are about what brands do for consumers. This brief was challenging. We were asked to talk about the manufacturing process. Now that could have gotten really boring. But we saw a parallel between the actors Rana Daggubatti, Radhika Apte and the product smartwater. We found that they were all made differently. The choices that these actors have made in terms of the films and the characters is a testimony to this. The way smartwater is made is inspired from the clouds. We found this very fascinating. So, we didn’t want to just relegate it to the product window. We wanted to romance it. The installation execution seemed appropriate for a premium brand like smartwater. It was great to work with Rana Daggubatti and Radhika Apte.”



The films show an infinitely vast space within which the celebs encounter beautiful and artistic installations that reflect unique aspects of their personalities. As they proceed through this wonderland, they reveal how smartwater resonates with their unique choices and characters. smartwater is made differently through the process of vapour distillation and remineralization with electrolytes, which sets it apart.



Details of the creative team at Taproot Dentsu:



Creative Head: Titus Upputuru

Chief Creative Officer: Santosh Padhi

Creative Team: Titus Upputuru, Auryndom Bose, Chinmoy Bhowmik

Account Management: Payal Dhawan, Aditya Seth

Planning Head: Anand Murty

Films: Dawa Lama

Director (of the film): Daniel Upputuru

Cinematography: Sejal Shah

Production House: The DZU Films

Music: Rupert Fernandes

Lyrics: Titus Upputuru



About smartwater

smartwater is the no.1 premium water brand in the USA, launched in India in 2017. What makes smartwater so smart is its unique process of vapour distillation. The product is inspired by the simple hydrological process that nature uses to make clouds to give us the purest water, which is then re-mineralized with electrolytes, lending it a clean, crisp taste. smartwater is the perfect lifestyle accessory that our stylish brand ambassadors Rana Daggubati and Radhika Apte swear by and is on its way to become the talk of the town.



https://www.coca-colaindia.com/smartwater



About Coca-Cola India

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products – Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country – Thums Up and Sprite – being the top two selling sparkling beverages.



The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives like Support My School, VEER, Parivartan and Unnati and by reducing its own environmental footprint.



For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: www.coca-colaindia.com and www.hindustancoca-cola.com. Follow us on twitter at twitter.com/CocaCola_Ind, or on Facebook.