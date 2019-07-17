Saum G
|
Music transcends to Alternate Paths of Life! SaumG takes you to two choices of "Alternate Paths" through his new album “Alternate Paths”. The music of “Alternate Paths” presents music in every genre, from light sounds to dark sounds. SaumG who has the affinity for technology, electronic music, western classical music through his cello and his newly found love for Indian classical music with his voice. SaumG has been flourishing with his music career over great online platforms to showcase his artwork. Gaana, Spotify, Youtube, and many other platforms have been recognizing his work of music through computed based digital workstations, showcasing his creative art form like no other. SaumG is known to be an artist of dance manifestations. He has the immaculate talent of bringing electronic techniques to life which is pretty hard to match.
Pre-order can be done here as it has already started. Visit: https://music.apple.com/us/album/alternate-paths/1470470461
|
Vipin Nirwal,