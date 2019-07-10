TsNIITochMash research institute (part of Rostec) has for the first time presented four modifications of the new semi-automatic Udav pistol at the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2019, held on June 25-30 near Moscow.



The demonstration included special purpose pistols using the 9x21mm military cartridge as well as new tactical and sport modifications using the 9x19mm cartridge. The civilian version of Udav is designed for professional sportsmen in the field of shooting and its tactical and technical characteristics allow competing with foreign counterparts of famous brands.



“We have prepared a special dynamic demonstration for the new modifications of the Udav pistol at the ARMY-2019,” pointed out Sergey Abramov, the Industrial Director of Rostec’s firearms cluster. “The new Udav pistol, designed to replace the Makarov pistol currently used by the army, has passed federal testing and received recommendations for mass production. The first batch of Udavs has already been delivered to the troops for trial operations. As for the civilian version, we have already begun preparing for its certification, which will subsequently allow us to export the gun. We intend to promote it to foreign markets, including in Latin America, the Middle East, India, China and Southeast Asia.”



The design of the semi-automatic 9mm caliber Udav pistol is completely Russian. The interdepartmental commission, which decides on the admission of the Udav pistols to mass production, has completed its work, and the pistol received the classification letter “O1”. Its magazine capacity is 18 rounds, which is 10 more than the Makarov.



Udav can use a full range of 9x21mm cartridges, including tracer, armor piercing and hollow-point rounds. In addition, two completely new cartridges were developed specifically for the pistol: subsonic and increased penetration. The pistol grip is made of modern composite materials, the strength of which allow it to be operated in temperatures from -50 to +70 degrees Celsius.