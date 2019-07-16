Roselectronics holding company (part of Rostec) for the first time openly demonstrates the flight of the new reconnaissance drone Korsar. The premiere took place at the International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2019 held on June 25-30 in Kubinka, near Moscow.



The Korsar drone system, designed by the Lutch R&D company of the Roselectronics holding, consists of several separate UAVs and a control station. The UAV is designed for all-weather aerial terrain reconnaissance, patrol and observation flights, and aerial photography. It weighs 200 kg, has a wingspan of 6.5 meters and fuselage length of 4.2 meters.



Korsar can fly at altitudes exceeding 5000 meters, which places it out of the range of small arms and many types of man-portable air-defense systems. Its efficient engine allows the drone to make a continuous flight of up to 8 hours. The information gathered by the drone is processed and transmitted to the ground systems in real time.



“The system has been built on open architecture basis, which makes it easy to modernize it for solving specific problems. The design of the UAV uses innovative engineering solutions that provide it with advantages in terms of maneuverability, altitude and flight range. In particular, its power generation system, remote start-up of engines and electronic engine regulator surpass foreign UAVs of this class in several parameters,” said Oleg Yevtushenko, the Executive Director of Rostec.



In addition to military use, Korsar can also solve civilian tasks such as environmental, traffic and infrastructure monitoring, forest fire prevention and emergency search and rescue operations.