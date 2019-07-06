As a doctor, you have, along with your demanding work schedule, the same set of personal needs that every other professional has. And Bajaj Finance, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, has decided to facilitate your financial needs in a stress-free manner with Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Doctors.



Reports show that in India, there is just 1 doctor for every 1,668 citizens. And this makes it very tedious to take out time and money to fulfil your other fiscal needs. This loan will help fund all your personal financial needs from wedding expenses, to home renovation, to the yearly family vacations, and your child's education too.

Here’s how a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Doctors can help you meet your monetary needs:



Loan up to Rs. 32 lakh without collateral or a guarantor



Whether you need to purchase a new car, consolidate debt, have medical expenses to meet, wedding, home renovation, travel or enrol for a super-speciality course abroad, you get substantial monetary assistance from Bajaj Finserv and that too without the need of collateral or a guarantor. Get up to Rs.32 lakh via the loan and use it for any purpose without restriction.



Speedy processing and 24-hour loan disbursal



Emergency situations requires you to secure finances quickly. The Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan helps you do this hassle-free. It comes with swift application approval process that can be initiated by applying for personal loan online. Once your application is approved, funds are disbursed to your bank in 24 hours. The disbursal can be further hastened when you apply through your pre-approved personal loan for doctors offer that gets you instant approval.



Simple eligibility criteria and minimal documentation



Bajaj Finserv simplifies the criteria required to qualify for this loan. For example:



Super-specialist doctors (MS/MD/DM) — No minimum post-qualification experience required



Graduate Doctors (MBBS) — Minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience required



Read more about the simple eligibility criteria to understand how easy it is for you to qualify for this loan. In terms of documentation required, all you need is basic KYC details, your medical registration certificate and financial statements. Further, you benefit from doorstep services.



Long tenors and nil prepayment facility



You can accommodate the EMIs into your monthly budget by spreading them across lengthy tenors thereby reducing their amount. Tenors here span from 12 to 96 months. In the event that you find yourself with surplus finances, this loan allows you to make prepayments at no extra charge. While there is no cap on the maximum prepayment amount, you do have to ensure that it is at least the value of 3 EMIs put together.



Flexi Loan facility makes borrowing economical



The Flexi Loan feature reduces your interest payments by requiring you to pay interest only on the portion of the loan you have utilised. Consider that you are a dentist having a sanction of Rs. 32 lakh. You can use a portion to finance your family vacation abroad. Later, when you return, you may need to renovate your house for a wedding and can use the remainder to do so. At each stage you incur interest only on the amounts used. Moreover, you can choose to pay interest-only EMIs and repay the principal at the end of the tenor. This allows you to manage your monthly cash flow more effectively and bring down your EMIs by up to 45%. You can also prepay and withdraw the repaid amount when you need it, thus experiencing the maximum flexibility possible.



So, what are you waiting for? Get instant finances via the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Doctors. To expedite the loan application and gain instant approval check your pre-approved offer.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in

