QNET is an e-commerce based, leading Asian direct selling company, which markets a unique range of products in the categories of Home Care, Personal Care, Skin Care, Health Food Supplements, Watches and Holiday Packages. QNET abides by all rules and regulations of the Central direct selling Guidelines issued by Ministry of Consumer Affairs by Government of India (Issued in September 2016). Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt. Ltd. is the sub-franchisee of QNET Ltd. in India.

Products available on the company website are sold only through registered Distributors. Any consumer can visit the company website to buy products of his / her choice, either as a registered distributor or as a retail customer, using a referral ID of an existing distributor of the company.

"The minimum age of becoming a QNET distributor in India is 18 years. We do not allow distributors to join the QNET business who lack the basic education background to understand the quality or efficacy of the products they purchase”, said Rishi Chandiok, Regional Director (South Asia), QNETLtd.

The company has categorically denied having any relationship with propagation of any money circulation scheme, accepting deposits, offer a job opportunity, solicit investments or charge any registration fee from its distributors. The latter are basic expectations of the direct selling guidelines, issued to all states in India. So far, 11 States have adopted the same which includes Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Mizoram, Bengal, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and, Goa, he added.

While consumers are expected to carry out proper due diligence and not be misled by misrepresentations of the company’s business, there seem to some vested interests who tend to misrepresent the company’s products and services by way of making false promises, such as, getting rich quickly or earning huge commissions by recruiting more individuals.

Direct selling has been a common term in the Indian household for more than two decades. Focusing on distributors and future customers, QNET has set up a model that enables it’s distributors to earn basis the commission they earn while selling a product and certainly not enrolling individuals.

The QNET model is such that the distributor shows its prospective customer the product on either the website or the catalogue and then places the order basis actual demand. Of course, just like in any genuine sales effort, hard work is needed to convince, and prospecting and converting a sale may not be everybody’s cup of coffee.

It may be derived that there is a need to explain and balance the product and business opportunity. Any income estimate provided by a distributor is only indicative of the potential of the compensation plan offered by QNET. A distributor’s ability to earn is completely dependent on the genuine effort he puts into it, just like in any sales focused business.