Product of the Year announced it’s 2019 Awards at an extremely well-attended event by Industry’s stalwarts on the night of Friday 28 June 2019.
Using the route of much stronger associations, Product of the Year has significantly strengthened its platform, making it more compelling and appealing to product teams across the board. The platform now offers brands the opportunity to use the logo across digital, offline and integrated campaigns, following the global models being used successfully in the US, Europe and other markets. This successful platform is based on consumer voting backed by Nielsen who conducted an all India survey to determine the winners.
Mike Nolan, CEO, Product of the Year Management said, "Product of the Year is the power of the people. Thousands of products are launched each year. Product of the Year helps people find the best innovations and has a direct impact on not only the credibility of brands that are voted winners but has demonstrable impact on increased sales."
ET Now has been brought on as a Telecast partner, GolinOpinion as a PR partner and Campaign as a Digital partner. Bright Outdoor Media remains the Outdoor partner. Nielsen has been a partner since inception in India eleven years ago.
Marico dominated the Product of the Year Awards 2019. Prominent among the others who were felicitated for their innovative products were Nestlé, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, IndusInd Bank, Too Yumm!, Liebherr and Hindware.
The night was all about innovation and attended by some legends from the industry.
A Jazz duo welcomed the guests and was followed by a panel discussion titled ‘Navigating through Chaos, Confusion and Mindlessness’. An elite panel comprising stalwarts from the industry regaled the packed gathering – a free flowing and incisive exchange between Ajay Kakar, Chandramouli Venkatesan, Sukhleen Aneja, Mike Nolan and Anupam Bokey was moderated by Sonali Krishna from ET NOW.
Tarun Rai, Chairman & Group CEO, South Asia, Wunderman Thompson, the Chief Guest for the evening, shared some interesting insights and perspectives that resonated tremendously with an audience that connected easily with his views. His rich experience and lucid manner ensured that he had the crowd’s rapt attention.
The Chief Guest, Tarun Rai, Chairman and Group CEO South Asia, Wunderman Thompson said, "The landscape is changing at a never before speed but Creativity will always remain a huge differentiator. Product of the Year is helping innovative products reach the discerning shopper who has so much choice and so little time.”
Below is a list of Product of the Year 2019 Winners.
Product of the Year (POY) – is an international standard of consumer recognition that was founded over 30 years ago in France and is currently in over 40 countries. It helps guide the consumer to the best products and rewards manufacturers for their quality and innovation.
