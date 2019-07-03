Product of the Year announced it’s 2019 Awards at an extremely well-attended event by Industry’s stalwarts on the night of Friday 28 June 2019.

Using the route of much stronger associations, Product of the Year has significantly strengthened its platform, making it more compelling and appealing to product teams across the board. The platform now offers brands the opportunity to use the logo across digital, offline and integrated campaigns, following the global models being used successfully in the US, Europe and other markets. This successful platform is based on consumer voting backed by Nielsen who conducted an all India survey to determine the winners.

Mike Nolan, CEO, Product of the Year Management said, "Product of the Year is the power of the people. Thousands of products are launched each year. Product of the Year helps people find the best innovations and has a direct impact on not only the credibility of brands that are voted winners but has demonstrable impact on increased sales."

ET Now has been brought on as a Telecast partner, GolinOpinion as a PR partner and Campaign as a Digital partner. Bright Outdoor Media remains the Outdoor partner. Nielsen has been a partner since inception in India eleven years ago.

Marico dominated the Product of the Year Awards 2019. Prominent among the others who were felicitated for their innovative products were Nestlé, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, IndusInd Bank, Too Yumm!, Liebherr and Hindware.

The night was all about innovation and attended by some legends from the industry.

A Jazz duo welcomed the guests and was followed by a panel discussion titled ‘Navigating through Chaos, Confusion and Mindlessness’. An elite panel comprising stalwarts from the industry regaled the packed gathering – a free flowing and incisive exchange between Ajay Kakar, Chandramouli Venkatesan, Sukhleen Aneja, Mike Nolan and Anupam Bokey was moderated by Sonali Krishna from ET NOW.

Tarun Rai, Chairman & Group CEO, South Asia, Wunderman Thompson, the Chief Guest for the evening, shared some interesting insights and perspectives that resonated tremendously with an audience that connected easily with his views. His rich experience and lucid manner ensured that he had the crowd’s rapt attention.

Cyrus Broacha was on fire with his trademark brand of humour and had the crowd in splits as they alternated between the serious and recreational aspects of the evening.



Raj Arora, CEO, Product of the Year India, said “Product of the Year was founded over 30 years ago in France and continues to be useful to marketers across the globe. Our deepening engagement with our winners, participants and research partner allows us to keep sharpening the process. We hope and believe that our winners will be able to use this recognition to advantage by including it in their Television, Print and Digital campaigns. We are seeing a greater interest from brands and marketers across categories and have a vision to build this platform to stand for best brand innovations in India.”

The Chief Guest, Tarun Rai, Chairman and Group CEO South Asia, Wunderman Thompson said, "The landscape is changing at a never before speed but Creativity will always remain a huge differentiator. Product of the Year is helping innovative products reach the discerning shopper who has so much choice and so little time.”

Below is a list of Product of the Year 2019 Winners.

Category Product Name 1 Breakfast range Saffola Fittify Superfood Upma/Poha (Quinoa & Millet) 2 Cooking Oil Svity range of Edible Oils 3 Credit Card IndusInd Bank Nexxt Credit Card 4 Green Coffee Saffola Fittify Green Coffee 5 Green Tea Saffola Fittify Superfood Moringa Green Tea 6 Health Food Drink for Children Nestlé NANGROW 7 Health Insurance ManipalCigna ProHealth Insurance Plan 8 Kitchen Hobs Hindware Kitchen Ensemble Adonia Built-In Hob 9 Life Insurance ICICI Pru iProtect Smart 10 Mass Premium Refrigerator Liebherr Refrigerator with Central Power Cooling Technology (TCb3540) 11 Meal Shake Saffola Fittify Hi-Protein Slim Meal Shake 12 Premium Refrigerator Liebherr Refrigerator with Duo Cooling Technology (CNPef4516) 13 Premium Scalp Care True Roots Botanical Hair Tonic 14 Protein Shake – Health Supplement Nestlé Resource High Protein 15 Savoury Snacks Too Yumm! Multigrain Chips 16 Sexual Wellness Kamasutra Orgasmax 17 Soup Saffola Fittify Hi-Protein Meal Soup 18 Table Spread Coco Soul Coconut Spread 19 Term Insurance Exide Life Smart Term Plan 20 Virgin Coconut Oil Coco Soul Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil 21 Water Purifier Moonbow by Hindware – Achelous Premium Water Purifier



About Product of the Year

Product of the Year (POY) – is an international standard of consumer recognition that was founded over 30 years ago in France and is currently in over 40 countries. It helps guide the consumer to the best products and rewards manufacturers for their quality and innovation.

For more information, visit www.productoftheyear.in