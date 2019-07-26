Principal
|
Principal Mutual Fund today announced the appointment of Mr. Ravi Gopalakrishnan as Head of Equity. In his new role, Mr. Gopalakrishnan will lead the equity investment function for Principal Funds along with his team of highly qualified and experienced equity analysts and fund managers.
Commenting on his appointment Mr. Lalit Vij, Managing Director at Principal Mutual Fund said, "We’re pleased to have Ravi re-join the Principal India business and apply his investment management and leadership skills and expertise to lead the next phase of Principal India asset management business."
Mr. Gopalakrishnan will also be designated Fund Manager for all schemes managed by P.V.K. Mohan. He is replacing Mohan who resigned from the company earlier this month. For more information, kindly refer to notice ad – https://bit.ly/2SETkIw
Principal Mutual Fund is managed by Principal Asset Management Private Limited* which is part of the Principal Financial Group — A global investment management leader headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, US, serving more than 24 million customers across 80 markets around the world. In India, Principal brings their financial strength and global experience in asset accumulation, along with their 140-year track record in the industry.
*Formerly known as Principal Pnb Asset Management Company Private Limited
Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.
|
Venesa Bar,
|
Sabrina Sidhu,
|Image Caption : Ravi Gopalakrishnan, Head of Equity, Principal Mutual Funds
|click for high-res image