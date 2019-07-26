Principal Mutual Fund today announced the appointment of Mr. Ravi Gopalakrishnan as Head of Equity. In his new role, Mr. Gopalakrishnan will lead the equity investment function for Principal Funds along with his team of highly qualified and experienced equity analysts and fund managers.



Mr. Ravi Gopalakrishnan has more than 25 years of experience across mutual funds, portfolio management services and equity research. Most recently, Ravi was associated with Canara Robeco Asset Management Company as Head – Equity Investments, where he was responsible for managing their equity investment strategies, research and funds. Previously, he was CIO-Equities at Pramerica and has worked as Portfolio Advisor at Hudson Fairfax Group (USA). He also has previous work experience with Principal where he was responsible for managing individual investment portfolios for corporate and non-corporate clients.

Commenting on his appointment Mr. Lalit Vij, Managing Director at Principal Mutual Fund said, "We’re pleased to have Ravi re-join the Principal India business and apply his investment management and leadership skills and expertise to lead the next phase of Principal India asset management business."

Mr. Gopalakrishnan will also be designated Fund Manager for all schemes managed by P.V.K. Mohan. He is replacing Mohan who resigned from the company earlier this month. For more information, kindly refer to notice ad – https://bit.ly/2SETkIw

About Principal Mutual Fund

Principal Mutual Fund is managed by Principal Asset Management Private Limited* which is part of the Principal Financial Group — A global investment management leader headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, US, serving more than 24 million customers across 80 markets around the world. In India, Principal brings their financial strength and global experience in asset accumulation, along with their 140-year track record in the industry.



Principal Mutual Fund offers products and solutions that provide a mix of short-term, mid-term and long-term financial goals. Guided by integrity, trust and knowledge, the team applies a disciplined and research-based approach to design investment solutions to meet investors goals. To find out more, visit at www.principalindia.com

*Formerly known as Principal Pnb Asset Management Company Private Limited

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.