PokerBaazi.com, India’s most trusted online gaming website announces the launch of 5 card Pot Limit Omaha (PLO), a new variant of the Poker Game, further strengthening its position as a leader in the world of Poker. With this new launch the company once again emphasized on its mission to offer a matchless gaming experience to its valued players.

PokerBaazi, the company that has its own homegrown software, has religiously worked towards keeping the audience glued to its gaming platform and provide them a flawless gaming experience. Over the last year, the highly proficient and innovative team has strategically invested in developing robust technology that can act as a backbone for key inventions and support its various milestone events in the domestic online poker circuit. It was in August 2018 when the company launched a portrait mode gaming interface, which was one of the first of its kind in India and at the same time revolutionized the Poker industry with its trend setting rewards program called Baazi Rewards.

Talking about the new offering, Avneet Rana, Director of Technology at Baazi Games said, “Being in the gaming industry, it is a necessity to keep introducing new features in our apps. This helps in keeping up the excitement of our players. Having an in-house tech allows us to stay at par with the latest trends.”

From tournaments like the PPL to the MoneyMaker, GameChanger to ValueBomb – PokerBaazi.com has raised the bar for both players and operators alike. Adding more spice to this, the platform has also announced that it will soon be adding one more exciting variant of the game called OFC (Open Face Chinese) Poker to its kitty.

Speaking about the development, Navkiran Singh, Founder, Baazi Games said, “At PokerBaazi.com, we are constantly working towards innovating and introducing newer and exciting games for our players. With the launch of 5 card PLO, we move one step forward in providing a wide spectrum of Poker variants in the domestic online poker circuit for our patrons to play and win big.”

About PokerBaazi

PokerBaazi is the brain-child of a young, energetic and dynamic team of five co-founders and passionate poker players, commenced in the year 2014. The platform constantly innovates and strives to provide the best gaming experience to Indian players, which rivals the International counterparts. PokerBaazi has witnessed huge growth and is expected to reach more gaming enthusiasts in the coming years. Gaming with PokerBaazi is seamless with hassle-free withdrawals. The platform hosts several tournaments which have succeeded in setting up a new standard for every online gaming website.