Bajaj Finance Ltd.
The recent the economic downtrend has not been too favourable for investors, especially with the latest turn of events. The Union Budget was announced recently, and prices for several consumer goods increased due to a hike in taxes. Added to this is the RBI’s surprise move of repo rate reduction in June. This was the third time since last year that RBI has reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points, which now stands at 5.75%. Thus, interest rates on fixed deposits have started falling, and the government has also reduced returns on small savings schemes by 10 bps, by the end of June 2019.
Thus, investors are looking for financiers offering higher FD interest rates. Here’s where Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit becomes a preferred investment option, wherein investors can put their savings to grow over time. This FD ensures guaranteed returns, which are unaffected by market fluctuations.
When you invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you park your money within a fixed interest environment, so your returns are safe from market volatility and the reduction in interest rate regime that currently plagues the market. Here you can earn up to 8.95% interest returns on your investment, which offers you higher interest income. So, irrespective of the downhill movement of the economy you can yield significantly higher returns due to the power of compounding interest brought to you by this FD.
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is the safest investment instrument, with ICRA’s MAAA and CRISIL’s FAAA rating, which are the highest ratings from these reputed credit agencies. These ratings assure stability and timely returns on your FD investment. Nearly 1,45,000 customers have invested in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, which indicates the safety of this investment.
You can also select a flexible tenor of 12 to 60 months, as per your convenience, so that you can get the returns to fulfil your goals, be it your child’s education, buying a new vehicle, or saving up for the down payment of a home.
This online tool is easy to use and allows you to gauge your returns by choosing your profile and entering your principal amount and tenor. The interest rate for each combination is pre-feed in to the calculator. That’s why you can tweak your inputs as many times you want to arrive at a maturity amount of your liking.
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.
