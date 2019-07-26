Onward Technologies
Highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2019
Commenting on the performance of the Company, the Executive Chairman, Mr. Harish Mehta said, “I am happy to report that we had a good quarter, with continuous improvements in the topline. We continue to witness growing opportunities across all our verticals; Automotive, Industrials, Consumer goods and Off-highway. Additionally, our focus on Embedded Products & Systems Development, Data Analytics & Digital Transformation, will further enable us to improve the quality of revenues, while continuing in our endeavor to improve our margins. Stronger together, we are confident that our revenue momentum will continue in Q2 and beyond.”
Founded in 1991, Onward Technologies is recognised as a Global Engineering and IT Services company providing integrated product development solutions and services to Fortune 1000 customers. Onward Technologies provides services in Mechanical, Electrical & Controls Engineering, Embedded Products & Systems Development, Mobile & Enterprise Software Development Data Analytics & Digital Transformation, Robotic Business Process Automation, and Enterprise Managed Services for Infrastructure, Applications & Databases.
For more information, please contact: info@onwardgroup.com
