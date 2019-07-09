To hold pan India seminars to build awareness among the youth about new-age careers

Popular RJ Naved, Lifestyle influencer Nitibha Kaul & TEDx speaker Anu Meena to share their experience with students in Delhi NCR

NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, announced ‘Future Ready Talent’ an initiative to encourage youth to enhance their knowledge through future ready programs, together with their regular academic curriculum.



As part of the initiative, Naved Khan, a popular RJ cum influencer recently addressed the youth at NIIT centre Delhi, about the science of Digital/ Influencer Marketing. Speaking about future ready skills, he said, “The digital space is ever-changing and is important even for a radio channel and an RJ to build a connect with listeners. Digital Marketing and Technology today is a great career option. It is important for youth to equip themselves with the right career tools for becoming successful digital marketing professionals. NIIT through this initiative, is providing them an opportunity in new-age future-ready careers.”



He also shared the hardships and obstacles he faced while becoming a Radio Jockey and a digital influencer to inspire and motivate students.



In addition to this, NIIT will also conduct seminars in their Janakpuri center on 12th July 2019 and Gurgaon centre on 17th July 2019. Anu Meena, popular TEDx speaker and founder of Agrowave will talk about the importance of skilling up for entrepreneurial journey at NIIT Janakpuri and Nitibha Kaul an ex-Google employee and a lifestyle influencer will talk about her experiences with Google India and the relevance of IT skills for a career in digital advertising industry at NIIT Gurgaon center.



NIIT will conduct seminars nationally across 26 centres in India, in the month of July, wherein successful leaders from diverse fields will share their experiences with the youth, building awareness about the importance of new-age future ready careers.



Kshitij Jain, Vice President, Career Education Business, NIIT Ltd., said, “There are multiple career options available in today's digital economy, but the aspiring professional is often confused due to non-availability of proper information and right guidance. Through this initiative, we aim to build awareness about new career possibilities and provide them with an opportunity to develop and grow in the field of their choice through our new-age career programs.”



According to the Future of Jobs Report (World Economic Forum), jobs in digital technology will grow from 17 % in 2018 to 33 % in 2022. Estimates have indicated that 75 million jobs may be displaced by a shift in the division of labour between humans and machines, while 133 million new roles may emerge that are more adapted to this model. This demonstrates a huge requirement of skilled employees for futuristic industry 4.0 job roles.



Towards this, NIIT offers new age programs in Digital Marketing and Branding, Data Analytics and Predictive Modelling, Full Stack Product Engineering, Banking and Finance and Accounting & Business Analytics.

About NIIT



NIIT is a leading Skills and Talent Development Corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. The company, which was set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today ranks among the world's leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs. With a footprint in over 30 countries, NIIT offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions. NIIT has three main lines of business across the globe – Corporate Learning Group, Skills & Careers Business and MindChampion Learning Systems Limited.



NIIT's Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers Managed Training Services (MTS) to market-leading companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The Skills & Careers Business (SNC) delivers a diverse range of learning and talent development programs to millions of individual and corporate learners in areas including Digital Transformation, Banking, Finance & Insurance, Soft Skills, Business Process Excellence, Retail Sales Enablement, Management Education, Multi-Sectoral Vocational Skills, Digital Media Marketing, and new-age IT. As NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative – MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), provides curriculum based holistic range of education learning solutions to private schools in India under the nGuru brand. The product portfolio includes technology-driven classroom solutions, labs, assessment solutions, career guidance and counselling programs, and courseware solutions for IT, Maths, Science and English. As the Most Trusted Training Brand in India for 5th year in a row (Brand Trust Report, 2017), NIIT's learning and talent development solutions, continue to receive widespread recognition globally. NIIT has been named among the Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies for the past eleven consecutive years by Training Industry, Inc. USA. Further, leading Indian ICT journal Dataquest has conferred upon NIIT the 'Top Training Company' award successively for the past 20 years, since the inception of this category. NIIT has also been featured as the 'Most Respected Education Company'- 2016 by leading financial magazine, Business World.

Visit us at: www.niit.com

Follow us on: www.twitter.com/niitltd​