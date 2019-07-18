NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, has bagged the ASSOCHAM Education Excellence Awards 2019 as the ‘Best Innovative Brand’ in the Education sector. NIIT has received the award for company’s continuous effort to offer new-age Career Programs to address the changing workforce requirements. The award was received by Shakera Roy, General Manager, Skills and Careers Group, NIIT Ltd. at a recent ceremony organized at Hotel Hyatt Regency, Kolkata.



Over the last 38 years, NIIT has contributed extensively to the IT sector by impacting over 35 million learners in IT and other disciplines. During the previous year, NIIT introduced first-of-its-kind strategic initiative – Talent Pipeline as a Service (TPaaS), to ensure reliable availability of specifically skilled talent to global organizations to match the pace of expansion in today's fast changing, uncertain business environment. The company has also announced the launch of series of aspirational Career Programs guided by the choices of the industry to address the changing workforce needs of today’s youth to make them future ready professionals.

Further, NIIT has incubated, StackRoute, as a digital transformation partner for corporates to build multi-skilled full stack developers at scale. StackRoute works with multiple tier 1 IT services companies, product engineering companies and GICs.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bimaljeet Singh, President, Skills and Careers Business (India), NIIT Ltd., said, “NIIT has always been focused towards providing Industry-ready learning solutions that allow students, working professionals to seize the best career opportunity, as well as enterprises to solve their learning & development needs. This award is a recognition of our efforts and will further encourage us to constantly innovate, to bridge the skill gap.”

Ms. Perminder Jeet Kaur, Director, ASSOCHAM said, “NIIT has been playing a pioneering role in shaping the education and training sector through its innovative learning solutions. This award is an acknowledgment of NIIT’s commitment towards creating industry ready talent for the future.”

ASSOCHAM as an apex chamber of the nation has been regularly engaging itself with the policy makers, education bodies, social organizations, international agencies, Institutes of Excellence to bring the desired reforms in the education sector for building an eco-system of sustainability both socially and economically. The apex chamber has undertaken many initiatives to bring reforms in education especially in the country’s need to improve quality from early year on, the gross enrollment ratio in higher education, employability and skill development.

NIIT is a leading Skills and Talent Development Corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. The company, which was set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today ranks among the world's leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs. With a footprint in over 30 countries, NIIT offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions. NIIT has three main lines of business across the globe – Corporate Learning Group, Skills & Careers Business and MindChampion Learning Systems Limited.



NIIT's Corporate Learning Group (CLG) offers Managed Training Services (MTS) to market-leading companies in North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The Skills & Careers Business (SNC) delivers a diverse range of learning and talent development programs to millions of individual and corporate learners in areas including Digital Transformation, Banking, Finance & Insurance, Soft Skills, Business Process Excellence, Retail Sales Enablement, Management Education, Multi-Sectoral Vocational Skills, Digital Media Marketing, and new-age IT. NIIT has incubated, StackRoute, as a digital transformation partner for corporates to build multi-skilled full stack developers at scale. As NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative – MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), provides curriculum based holistic range of education learning solutions to private schools in India under the nGuru brand. The product portfolio includes technology-driven classroom solutions, labs, assessment solutions, career guidance and counselling programs, and courseware solutions for IT, Maths, Science and English. As the Most Trusted Training Brand in India for 5th year in a row (Brand Trust Report, 2017), NIIT's learning and talent development solutions, continue to receive widespread recognition globally. NIIT has been named among the Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies for the past eleven consecutive years by Training Industry, Inc. USA. Further, leading Indian ICT journal Dataquest has conferred upon NIIT the 'Top Training Company' award successively for the past 20 years, since the inception of this category. NIIT has also been featured as the 'Most Respected Education Company'- 2016 by leading financial magazine, Business World.

