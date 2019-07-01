Merck Foundation
Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany organized their first “Merck Foundation Health Media Training” in Conakry, Guinea in partnership with H.E. Madam DJENE CONDE, The First Lady of Guinea and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother together with Ministry of Health and Ministry of Information and Communication to break the stigma around infertility in Guinea and rest of Africa.
“The training program is a part of ‘Merck More than a Mother’ community awareness Program and was organized for the first time in Guinea for local media representatives and media students,” explained Dr. Rasha Kelej CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck More than a Mother.
H.E. Madam DJENE CONDE, The First Lady of Guinea and Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother emphasized, “We are happy to host this training program together with Merck Foundation.”
“Media plays an important role is sensitizing the society. It can help in breaking the stigma around infertility. I am delighted to initiate this important training session as I strongly believe that media plays a significant role to influence our society to create a cultural shift. It has the capacity and ability to break the stigma around infertility in the community.” Dr. Rasha Kelej added.
The training was addressed by The First Lady of Guinea, H.E. Madam DJENE CONDE, who is also the Ambassador of Merck More Than a Mother and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck More Than a Mother and Hon. Amara Somparé, Minister of Information and Communication, Guinea. It was also addressed by stalwarts of Media and top Infertility experts.
Moreover, it provided a great opportunity for the journalists to meet the experts and also to network with each other and work as a unit to eradicate the stigma around infertility in Guinea and rest of Africa. It was attended by journalists working for Print, TV, Radio and Online media and journalism students.
“The Merck Health Media Training program focused on the international standards and media ethics for reporting sensitive issues like infertility in Africa. It was designed to benefit the journalists in understanding the infertility issues in African communities and to learn the best media practices to cover such issues” added Dr. Rasha Kelej.
Merck Foundation also announced Call for Application for “Merck More than a Mother” ‘Media Recognition Awards’ for Guinea and rest of Africa. The “Merck More than a Mother” ‘Media Recognition Awards’ were launched in 2017 with the aim to emphasize the role of media in enhancing the public engagement and understanding of infertility stigma and the need to change its social perception in African communities.
The applications are invited by media professionals to showcase their work to raise awareness about infertility prevention and breaking infertility stigma in Guinea and rest of Africa.
Last date of submission: Entries can be submitted till 30th October 2019.
“Merck More Than a Mother” initiative aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education and health and by changing mind-sets. This powerful initiative supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe and effective fertility care. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention and management. In partnership with academia, ministries of health and international fertility societies, the initiative also provides medical education and training for healthcare providers and embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.
Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck more than a Mother such as;
