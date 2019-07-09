Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., manufacturer of India's 3rd largest selling air-conditioner brand ‘Hitachi’ has launched the Hitachi India customer app, a brand new Service App for the country. This enables customers to connect directly with the company for after-sales service. The app will also enable Hitachi to connect better with customers not just in the metros but all across India.

Hitachi is one of the largest air conditioner brands in India, offering a premium range of heating and cooling solutions for residential and commercial use.

Hitachi Launches New Service Request App for Indian Consumers

The Hitachi India customer app is available for Android and iOS mobile phones. The app provides customers with a seamless way to file service requests, manage product AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract), Warranty and more. The app acts as a one-stop solution for customers to connect with the brand. Once a customer files a service request via the app, Hitachi connects the request to the appropriate trade partner and ensures the service is provided swiftly.

The company has also changed its old Customer Care number to a new 10-digit phone number – 079 7141 4848/ 075 6788 4848 that is now available 24 x 7. Alternatively, Hitachi allows customers to connect with the brand using the mobile app.

Highlights of the App:

No waiting while placing your service request/complaint

Get real-time status and updates to your service requests

Manage your product AMC and warranty

Register your Hitachi products easily.

Enhance knowledge by getting access to demo videos about your product and its features

Investing in Customer Service the Key Growth Driver for Hitachi in India

Apart from its innovative products and technology, Hitachi has always been focused on providing customers with the best after sales service. A spokesperson from Hitachi said, “At Hitachi, excellent customer care has always been our main focus. We have carried out several service-oriented initiatives in the first half of 2019, like organizing free service camps for Hitachi Air conditioners in metro cities and providing discounted service visits before the start of the peak summer season. Hitachi connected with over 95,000 customer calls pan-India via our special service camps.”

Hitachi gets it right when it comes to customer service. This is evident from the fast-growing number of Hitachi customers in the market. The company has successfully managed to retain its client base while increasing the number of new customers. Hitachi has grown its market presence significantly during last few years and is all set to expand its customer base all across the country, in the next few years.

Hitachi’s Growing Service Network in India

One of the biggest challenges faced by Indian consumers is the non-availability of qualified service technicians and Long delays in getting quality service support.

Being a customer centric company, Hitachi resolves these issues by continuing to invest in its service network across the country. The company has a strong network of 500+ service centres across India, not just in the metros but in Tier-II and Tier-III towns as well. Hitachi has also added exclusive service centres that cater to the company’s refrigerator products, in several cities.

Hitachi has come up with a novel initiative to upgrade the skill sets of its certified technicians. The company has set up a “Special Task Force” of technicians with over 100+ personnel across the country. These elite technicians are trained to provide speedy resolution to customer complaints, thereby increasing customer satisfaction.

A senior team leader at Hitachi says, “Here, at Hitachi, we believe that our technicians play a key role in enhancing the customer experience. We have launched a major initiative aligned with the Indian Government’s Skill India Project. Hitachi has inaugurated 4 Engineering Excellence Centres (EECs) in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata to enhance the skill set of technicians directly employed by Hitachi-JCI and the technicians employed by our trade partners.

This initiative has been generating hugely positive reviews from all our stakeholders, channel partners, and ultimately, our customers.”

Through this initiative, Hitachi hopes to bridge the skill gap plaguing the Indian HVAC industry, while generating new employment avenues for qualified youth.

About Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning

Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning is a joint venture company of Johnson Controls, USA and Hitachi Appliances, Japan. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited manufactures a wide range of products, from room air-conditioners (Split & Window ACs) to commercial air-conditioners including VRF Systems, Ductable air-conditioners, Chillers & Telecom air-conditioners. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited’s headquarter is situated in Ahmadabad, Gujarat with its manufacturing plant in Kadi, Gujarat.

At Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited we believe in simplifying life, which is why, we constantly innovate, bring in world-class technology, newer concepts and incorporate advanced features in our products to make life comfortable and as soothing as it can get.

For more information, please visit www.hitachiaircon.in