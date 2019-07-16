Pristyn Care, India’s leading healthcare startup announced the launch of its own clinic in Gurgaon following its entry into the healthcare sector. The clinic offers specialty services across General Surgery, Gynaecology, ENT and Urology using advanced laser & laparoscopic techniques. On their way to build a strong asset-light model, the healthcare provider has vested a lot of efforts and resources to set-up a hassle-free system for seamless patient experience.



The clinic is designed and established with the aim to provide the best possible care to the patients. The ambiance of the clinic is quite refreshing and gives a positive vibe. Patients requiring advanced medical assistance can get direct access to specialized doctors at Pristyn Care Clinic – 2nd Floor, SCO 309, Sector 29, HUDA Market Road, Gurugram – 122022, Haryana.



“The idea was to transform the healthcare services by using improved medical techniques and personalized care to make the patient experience more satisfying. The year-long visioning has helped us to identify areas where we can serve our patients really better,” said Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-founder, Pristyn Care. “Throughout my journey as a Doctor over the last 10-15 years, I identified a lot of gaps in the Patient Experience in India. The motto of Pristyn Care is to make the Patient Care better than ever,” he added.



In our conversation with Dr. Garima Sawhney, Co-founder, Pristyn Care, we found out that the clinic was launched on 1st July 2019, which was also marked as the first anniversary of the organization. This interesting fact showcases the dedication of the team and leadership. Dr. Garima also added that the new model is slightly different from the previous one but the intent & values remain the same. She also mentioned that women have different health and well-being requirements at different stages of their life. Pristyn Care’s experienced surgeons specializing in Laser Gynecology are capable of performing Laser-assisted procedures in the clinic itself. The clinic is designed to connect with women’s innermost desires to keep track of their health.



“With the vision to develop a reliant operational system to deliver a seamless surgical experience, we strive to deliver better care, formulate a one-stop solution and remain on top in modern treatments in several categories,” said Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder Pristyn Care.



Pristyn Care, a team of 40+ surgeons now, is not new to its patients. But for those who are yet to know, the healthcare service provider is on the verge of transforming the surgical & healthcare space. With modern procedures, which are safe for every age group, Pristyn Care is shouldering the responsibility of changing the traditional mindset.



After financial backing from Sequoia India, Pristyn Care has expanded in Lucknow, Gwalior, Chandigarh, Kanpur Ludhiana, Bhopal, and Agra. Already being operational in Delhi NCR, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, they are soon launching in Chennai and Kolkata. They have nearly 50 Clinics now with about 100 partner hospitals in their network.

