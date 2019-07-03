Godfrey Phillips India was recognized as one of the INDIA’S Top 100 Best Companies to Work For, an annual ranking of companies with exceptional workplace cultures. This is the first time Godfrey Phillips India participated and with the ranking of 37 in the list, the recognition is a testament to the rich culture of the organization that values respect, transparency, collaboration and empowerment. Godfrey Phillips is the second company of Modi Enterprises that has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in and reflects the commitment of the Group.

The recognition also celebrates the top best practices of the company that includes the Bottom Up approach for building empowerment – a system that builds business plans and targets by starting with priorities first submitted by the junior most colleagues, encouraging risk taking and learning from failures and exceptional medical support and benefits that has been consistently appreciated in employee surveys.

Bhisham Wadhera, CEO – Godfrey Phillips India Limited, expressed, “Being eligible for the award at our first attempt itself is a validation of our strong culture, one that of mutual trust and commitment to a common purpose; it highlights that we are doing the right thing. Our mission is to make our partners feel the pride of association by being ‘People First Organization’ and this certification propels us to continue seeking more innovative ways to do that.”

Elated at receiving the award, Rajesh Mehrotra, Head HR- Godfrey Phillips India Limited, said, “We at Godfrey Phillips India have the best retention rate in the Industry. Our philosophy has not changed over the years ‘putting people first’. We are intentional about our culture. The employees of Godfrey Phillips India are the architects and co-creators of the Work Culture they practice on a day to day basis.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority in creating, assessing and identifying the Best Workplaces world over. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. In India, more than 900 organizations applied to Great Place to Work® Institute to undertake the assessment this year. ‘India’s Best Companies to Work For’ is a celebration of the best work cultures in the country. Every year, Great Place to Work® and The Economic Times come together to appreciate and applaud the efforts of 100 Best organizations that have created and sustained a great workplace culture. India’s Best Companies to Work For is the most prestigious and the most credible employer brand recognition in the country.

About Godfrey Phillips India

Godfrey Phillips India, a flagship company of Modi Enterprises, is one of the largest FMCG companies in the country with iconic brands like Four Square, Red & White, and Cavanders to its name. The Company also has an exclusive sourcing and supply agreement with Philip Morris International to manufacture and distribute Marlboro brand in India.

With a turnover of approx. Rs 6400 crs, Godfrey Phillips India has expanded its product portfolio to chewing products, mouth freshener, confectionery and retail with renowned brands like Pan Vilas, Funda Goli and Twenty Four Seven. Its International Business Division successfully exports and markets its own brands and cut tobacco, along with product support, professional expertise and tailor-made services to leading global companies in the industry. Company’s strength lies in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, process driven mindset and extensive pan India distribution network comprising of over 800 exclusive distributors, a 6000-plus strong secondary sales team, and 800,000 retail outlets. At Godfrey Phillips India, envisioning a mutually beneficial coexistence is an integral part of all growth activities. The CSR programs of Godfrey Phillips India focus on creating sustainable development and livelihood for communities not only linked to tobacco industry, but also in the areas the business exists and operates in. The award winning program for the marginalized workers & farmers aims at improving earning capacity, working and living conditions. For more information please log on to www.godfreyphillips.com