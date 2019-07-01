Microsoft was named the ‘Public IaaS Provider of the Year’ at Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 India ICT Awards held in New Delhi. This year, 41 awards were presented across three categories: Enterprise Infrastructure, Emerging Services, and Enterprise Telecom Services.



Congratulating Microsoft on winning the award, Benoy CS, Vice President, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “Microsoft showed remarkable performance in 2018, demonstrating excellence in implementing cloud-based solutions. It constantly endeavored to push its boundaries of services and offered highly scalable, cost-efficient, and enterprise-class IT architectural designs backed up by strong, continual assistance in deployment, migration, and support. Microsoft’s presence in the cloud services market is growing steadily, and its innovative vertical propositions along with a strong partner ecosystem have led to improved customer retention, making it the vendor of choice for enterprise customers. The company offered a compelling value proposition through its IaaS portfolio, and with its commitment to service and innovation, it is poised to continue dominating and setting new benchmarks in the cloud ecosystem.”



Speaking on the occasion, Meetul Patel, COO, Microsoft India, said, “Microsoft’s intelligent cloud technologies continue to accelerate the transformation of employee collaboration, operations, customer engagement, and even the business models of small and large organizations. We are delighted to be recognized as the “Public IaaS Provider of the Year”, and remain committed to providing our customers and partners with the most advanced cloud platforms to help them innovate and scale in a tech intense world.”



Microsoft has demonstrated excellence in helping enterprises strategize their IT road maps by providing a range of cloud-based infrastructure solutions. It enables digital transformation in the era of intelligent cloud and edge, offering its global cloud services from local data centers to accelerate digital transformation across Indian start-ups, businesses, and government agencies. The company’s solution strategy revolves around providing on-demand, low-cost, and highly efficient infrastructure managed services with optimum transparency concerning cost and capacity utilization. Its portfolio covers a large spectrum to cater to the niche needs of every enterprise by offering various models of cloud such as public and hybrid services as well as professional services such as cloud infrastructure assessment, migration planning, infrastructure design and architecture, security risk assessments, and compliance adherence.



It has taken several initiatives in 2018 covering all the cloud services infrastructure needs of customers. Along with the base infrastructure for enterprises, Microsoft’s keen focus on technological advancement, price optimization, verticalization, and partnerships, provided security and business continuity from all perspectives. In a nutshell, with its industry-specific expertise and advanced cloud operations practices, the company has effectively addressed the unique market challenges and demanding uptime standards of critical businesses – emerging as the vendor of choice in the enterprise community.

About the Award

Frost & Sullivan’s India Digital Transformation Awards’ contenders were judged based on a variety of parameters that include revenue, market share, product diversity, vertical and horizontal diversity, major customer acquisitions, and efficacy of innovation process, product service, and positioning, among others. The judging process involved in-depth primary interviews with various industry participants and secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. An elite panel of jury members comprising some of the most prominent CIOs/CTOs from the industry evaluated the compiled data and incorporated the end-user perspective. Frost & Sullivan then presented the Awards to the companies that received the number one industry rank in each category.



About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Website: https://ww2.frost.com/



Twitter: @Frost_Sullivan & @Frost_MENASA (Hashtag: #fsictawardsindia)

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/frostsullivan-measa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/frostandsullivan.india.7

About Microsoft India Ltd.

Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft set up its India operations in 1990. Today, Microsoft entities in India have over 9,000 employees, engaged in sales and marketing, research, development and customer services and support, across 11 Indian cities – Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. Microsoft offers its global cloud services from local data centers to accelerate digital transformation across Indian start-ups, businesses, and government organizations. In 2016, Microsoft opened one of its eight Cybersecurity Engagement Centers in the country, to address the security needs of both public and private sectors.

Twitter: www.twitter.com/MicrosoftIndia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/microsoft/?originalSubdomain=in

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MicrosoftIndia