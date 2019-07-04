Radware® was named ‘WAF and Anti DDoS Vendor of the Year’ at Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 India ICT Awards held in New Delhi. Currently, in its 17th year, the awards banquet witnessed the participation of leading personalities and companies from the ICT sector and honored companies that created breakthrough business models and strategies through the innovative use of transformative technologies. This year, 41 awards were presented across three categories: Enterprise Infrastructure, Emerging Services, and Enterprise Telecom Services.



Congratulating Radware on the award, Benoy CS, Vice President, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “Most enterprises are talking about strengthening their online presence and investing in next-gen technologies like cloud, digital services, and mobile apps. At the same time, the risk of a web attack has increased multifold. In today’s environment, where the threat landscape has changed drastically, the need to have a best-in-class WAF (Web Application Firewall) and an Anti DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) solutions cannot be ignored. Radware has hybrid DDoS Protection and WAF solutions that adapt to policies automatically as application changes and uses device fingerprinting and machine learning based behavioural algorithms to detect threats. To protect from today’s sophisticated, advanced DDoS attacks, the company has evolved its industry-leading behavioural-based DDoS protection with advanced machine learning based algorithms, burst attack protection, and advanced encrypted attack protection.”



As an industry leader, Radware has earned customer confidence for both its WAF and DDoS mitigation product lines. The WAF solution provides full web security protection including Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Top 10 coverage, advanced web attack protection, and zero-day attack prevention. Radware’s Bot Manager provides management and protection from sophisticated fourth generation bots across the web, mobile, and APIs. Radware’s DefensePro® DDoS mitigation solution is a real-time, mitigation device that protects organizations against emerging network and application threats. DefensePro protects the infrastructure against network and application downtime (or slow time), application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, network anomalies, information theft, and other types of attacks at up to 400Gbps mitigation capacity. Radware provides flexible deployment options to suit any customer architecture or use case. Radware’s solutions can be deployed as an on-premise appliance, cloud service (on-demand/always-on), or Hybrid deployment (on-demand/always-on) depending on the customer’s needs. Radware works closely with several Indian enterprises from the BFSI, the government, the IT/ITeS sector, as well as other industry verticals.



“We are honored to receive the WAF and Anti DDoS Vendor of the Year award from Frost & Sullivan for the second time,” said Nikhil Taneja, Managing Director – India, SAARC & Middle East, Radware. “This tremendous achievement comes from the continued faith of our customers in Radware’s excellence in innovation, technology, and people.”

About the Award



Frost & Sullivan’s India ICT Awards contenders were judged on a variety of parameters, including revenue, market share, product diversity, vertical and horizontal diversity, major customer acquisitions, the efficacy of innovation process, product service, and positioning, among others. The judging process involved in-depth primary interviews with various industry participants and secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. An elite panel of jury members comprising some of the most prominent CIOs/CTOs from the industry evaluated the compiled data and incorporated the end-user perspective. Frost & Sullivan then presented the awards to the companies that received the number one industry rank in each category.



