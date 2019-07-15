Forevermark
Over the past eight years, Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, has spearheaded an all-encompassing platform, the Forevermark Forum, for all their authorised jewellers, diamantaires and manufacturers from around the world. The goal of the Forum is to bring its partners together to interact, network and exchange insights on Forevermark’s growth and vision for the industry, within a global framework.
Forevermark conducted an extensive nationwide research on the purchasing and consumption habits of people in purchasing diamond jewellery. Over 16,000 people across tier 1, 2, 3 and 4 cities/towns were interviewed about their purchases, revealing data about demand patterns, emerging markets, and milestone occasions for purchase, seasonality and general outlook. This comprehensive study was shared at the forum.
Credential Campaign 2.0
Forevermark displayed over 2000 designs with four key moods: enigma, on the wave, culture fusion and one of a kind. The prime goal of the Trends collection is to stay abreast of future design styles. Enigma, tells a compelling story about craftsmanship with complex symmetries and labyrinthine constructions. On the Wave embodies all that is remarkable about our planet’s aquatic habits and encapsulates the De Beers Group’s ongoing commitment towards conservation of nature. Culture Fusion pays tribute to the present and the future, with modern yet timeless jewellery that celebrates the adventurous human spirit. One of a kind reframes the traditional definition of femininity with striking forms and directional silhouettes representing the strength of a modern woman.
A nuanced understanding of trends supports the creation of investment pieces that are a mix of classic elegance with contemporary appeal.
Exceptionals: A selection of the most exquisite diamonds in the world above 3 carats, this collection comprises of the few diamonds that carry the Forevermark promise. These diamonds are all about Nature’s precious story that took billions of years in the making.
The Zanyah™ collection: Forevermark collaborated with India’s most famous couturier, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, for an exclusive collection inspired by the romantic Twenties and the Italian renaissance. True to its name, Zanyah™ meaning unique, is a collection of delicate, enamelled long-drop earrings and vintage-style rings for both men and women, with hand-selected Forevermark diamonds.
Social Café: As Forevermark integrated the social world into retail, with the ‘Social Café – an interactive kiosk demonstrated the physicality of a hashtag.
Gamification in Retail: Gaming is a huge trend among millennials to keep them involved and engaged in the product. Over the years, brands have consciously introduced gamification within their retail experience. Forevermark brought three interactive games to the Forum, to demonstrate the unique integration between jewellery and gaming.
Mind Reader: The science of retail has advanced significantly to involve multiple senses. Today, with special headgear, customers’ brain waves can be mapped to understand their preferences while shopping. Forevermark displayed this revolutionary innovation for the diamond industry.
Tribute Kiosk: The consumer’s needs for versatility and involvement (designing their own look) led to the creation of this kiosk that allows a consumer to create a virtual ring stack – and even place an order for it.
About Forevermark
Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced.
Forevermark Diamonds Beyond The 4Cs
Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine, natural and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance.
Less than one per cent of the world’s diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark.
Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.
Forevermark Inscription & Grading
Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark’s standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. Authorised Forevermark Jewellers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities – cut, colour, clarity and caratage – of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from De Beers Group and benefits from 130 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select Authorised Forevermark Jewellers. For more information and to find your nearest Authorised Forevermark Jeweller go to www.forevermark.com.
Mariam Mahadwala,
Sneha Bhandari,
|Image Caption : Mr. Stephen Lussier Executive Vice-President, Marketing, De Beers Group and Mr. Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark India
