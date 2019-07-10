TalentSprint

TalentSprint analysed 7276 applicants received from women engineering students

Applicants from 29 Indian States and Union Territories, attending 664 colleges and 83 universities

First cohort of hundred select students are now in the TalentSprint WE Program supported by Google ​

​TalentSprint has released an insights report titled “Aspiration for a Global Tech Career among Young Women Engineers”. The data and analysis is based on the company’s Women Engineers (WE) program, which recently received 7276 applications from female engineering students attending 664 colleges and 83 universities, across 29 Indian States and Union Territories. An elaborate multistage selection process was then used to filter this large pool of applicants and invite 100 top applicants to the first cohort of the WE program.



Applications for the WE program were received from North, South, East, and West India. It received an equal response from urban (cities) and non-urban (towns and villages) areas. It is observed that the aspiration for a global tech career among young women has no correlation with the educational backgrounds of their parents. It is noteworthy that a vast majority of applicants come from modest family income backgrounds. Most applications were received from Telangana, AP, West Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.



Dr. Santanu Paul, Co-founder and CEO at TalentSprint, said: “Poor gender diversity among top-tier technical talent is a widely acknowledged big problem among leading companies, and it is the primary driver for the WE program. The analysis of WE applicants, as documented in the insights report, reveals there are many highly motivated women engineering students with great potential with no access to the right career tools in their immediate environment. WE is a merit-driven socioeconomic inclusion program to spot such women students from non-elite institutions and non-privileged backgrounds, give them exceptional training and professional access, and hopefully catapult them into the high end of global tech for the benefit of all.”



The TalentSprint WE Program is supported by Google and will prepare 600 women engineers for global high tech careers over the next three years. The full insights report can be downloaded from: https://talentsprintwe.com/insights-report Summary of Insights 50% of applicants are from cities, 28% from towns, and 22% from villages

33% of applicants are first generation graduates in their families

83% of applicants are from families with incomes less than 6L per year

47% of applicants are motivated self-learners, but lack awareness of global tech trends

50% of test takers passed the Quantitative and Logical Reasoning Assessment

34% of test takers passed the Writing Skills Assessment

40% of test takers passed the challenging Code Reading Assessment

31% of test takers passed the advanced Qualitative Skills Assessment

20% of test takers were able to successfully pass all the Assessments

In effect, even among high aspirants, 1 in 5 may make it to a top-tier global tech career

About TalentSprint TalentSprint brings high-end and deep-tech education to aspiring and experienced professionals. It partners with world class academic institutions and global corporations to develop and offer disruptive programs. TalentSprint's hybrid platform delivers unique onsite and online experiences that help build cutting-edge expertise, for today and tomorrow. For more information please visit www.talentsprint.com