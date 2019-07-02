Elbrit Life Sciences announced a 2 million USD investment in setting up of its second manufacturing facility in Singtam, East Sikkim.



Elbrit Life Sciences currently owns a manufacturing facility in Pondicherry with a capacity to manufacture 2 million units of solid dosage formulations per day. The new facility in Sikkim will have a production capacity of 4 million units per day. The proposed facility will be UKMHRA and EUGMP complaint. The planned factory will be a state of the art infrastructure. The plant will majorly focus on manufacturing finished solid dosage formulations for its domestic business as well as export business. Elbrit Life Sciences chose Sikkim its destination for its upcoming facility because of its emergence as a leading hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing, favourable geographical conditions, availability of skilled manpower and excellent co-operation from the state government.



The firm currently manufactures and markets a wide range of branded formulations across India with a major focus on cardiovascular, anti-diabetic and neurology range and overseas markets with a major focus on nutraceuticals. The company exports a wide range of nutraceutical products to South East Asia, Russia and Latin American countries. As the company looks to set a strong foothold in the domestic market and in the international market, the new facility will play a vital part in the company’s growth story.



The company’s new manufacturing facility in Sikkim will generate direct employment for at least 250 people. This will be a part of the company’s commitment to the Make In India initiative by the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji.



The company aims the second manufacturing facility to be operational by mid of 2020 and expects the regulatory approvals to be completed by 2021. The new facility will help the company to expand its global footprint both in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical segments.



The company spokesperson also intimated that the Elbrit Life Sciences is currently manufacturing 65% of its domestic requirement and 80% of its overseas requirement in its Pondicherry facility. With the addition of the Sikkim facility, the company will look to manufacture 100% of its requirement in-house.



Elbrit Life Sciences is looking to diversify into Oncology, Gynaecology, Paediatrics and Critical Care Nutraceuticals in the first half of next fiscal. Speaking of new product launches, Elbrit Life Sciences has already launched three new products in the year and three more additional product launches are lined up in the second half of this fiscal. Elbrit Life Sciences will constantly launch new products to meet the growing needs of the Indian demographics.



The company spokesperson also added that the Elbrit Life Sciences is adding more front line medical representatives both in India and in overseas markets. By end of this financial year, Elbrit Life Sciences plans to add an additional 500 front line sales executives in unrepresented geographies domestically. Currently, the company employs more than 500 medical representatives across India and more than 100 medical representatives in overseas markets. The company aims to be among the top 100 firms in the domestic market by end of FY 21.