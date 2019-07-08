Dream11, India’s Biggest Sports Game, has signed up 9 international cricketers and launched 3 new ad films under its existing integrated marketing campaign ‘Ye Game Hai Mahaan’.

Besides MS Dhoni, who is Dream11’s brand ambassador, the 9 new cricketers signed up, starting this ICC World Cup 2019, are Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Andre Russell, Jason Holder and Kane Williamson. Dream11 will create engaging content featuring the cricketers that will help in amplifying the interest for upcoming fantasy cricket matches. The player images will make an appearance in Dream11’s product and marketing material as well.

Under the integrated marketing campaign ‘Ye Game Hai Mahaan’, that was launched during this IPL with 6 ad films, Dream11 has now launched 3 new ad films for the World Cup fantasy cricket campaign. These films celebrate the Indian cricket fan’s love for cricket and also showcases how they come together to cheer for India.

Dream11 on-boarded MS Dhoni as the Brand Ambassador in 2018 and has signed up with 16 cricketers in 2019, till date. In November 2018, Dream11 became the exclusive ‘Official Fantasy Game Partner’ of ICC until 2023. Dream11 has also created the official World Cup Fantasy Game, ‘ICC Dream11’, which is accessible globally at icc.dream11.com. The ICC Dream11 fantasy league winners will get an opportunity to win an all-expense paid trip to Australia to watch the ICC World T20 Finals in 2020.

Dream11 is India’s Biggest Sports Gaming platform with 6 Crore+ users playing Fantasy Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Basketball & Hockey. It is a Game of Skill that offers Indian sports fans a platform to showcase their sports knowledge. Fans can create their own team made up of real-life players from upcoming matches, score points based on their on-field performance and compete with other fans. Dream11 helps sports fans increase their engagement and connect deeper with the sport they love by being a team owner, not just a spectator. Dream11 is the Official Fantasy Game partner of the VIVO Indian Premier League (VIVO IPL), International Council of Cricket (ICC), VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Hero Indian Super League (ISL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), International Hockey Federation (FIH), Big Bash League (BBL) and T20 Mumbai League. In April 2019, Dream11 became the first Indian gaming company to enter the ‘Unicorn Club’. A Series D funded company, Dream11 was founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth and has been ranked #9 among India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces in 2018. Dream11 was recognised as one of the top 10 innovative companies in India by Fast Company in 2019. Kalaari Capital, Think Investments, Multiples Equity, Tencent and Steadview Capital are the marquee investors in Dream11.

