Dosti Realty
|
Dosti Realty, one of the most credible and trusted real estate brand of Maharashtra brings to you Homes furnished by IKEA to enhance the quotient of quality living by enriching the interiors of the homes at Dosti West County in Balkum, Thane (West).
Under this offer, buyers who will be purchasing home in any of the two towers of Dosti West County i.e Dosti Oak (Phase-1) a 30 storey tower and Dosti West County – Dosti Cedar (Phase-2) a 33 storey tower with the configuration of 2 BHK and 3 BHK will not only be entitled to get the benefit of furnished homes by IKEA, but will also be able to avail the benefit of ‘No Stamp Duty and Registration Charges’ which will be valid till August 5, 2019.
According to Mr. Deepak Goradia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director – Dosti Realty, “We have always given supreme priority to the customers and their needs. Furnished homes take a new home to a higher pedestal and to provide this worthwhile experience we are offering Homes furnished by IKEA at our Dosti West County project. This combined with the various offers will make home buying and residing here in this project, a pleasant experience for the home buyers."
Dosti West County – Dosti Oak project is registered with MahaRERA under registration number: P51700006565 & Dosti West County – Phase 2 – Dosti Cedar is registered with MahaRERA under registration number: P51700015252 & Dosti West County – Phase 3 – Dosti Westwood project is registered with MahaRERA under registration number: P51700015501and are available on website – https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. This project is financed by Kotak Mahindra Investments Limited and Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above referred project shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of Agreement for Sale/lease. T&C Apply.
Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 3 decades and delivered more than 117 properties till date, providing homes to over 8,600+ families for over 42,700 residents. Encompassing a portfolio of 9.5 mn. Sq. ft. Across Mumbai, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Park etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust and Transparency, Values that have built lasting relationships.
|
Dharti Kothari,
|Image Caption : Dosti West County – Sample Flat Image
|click for high-res image