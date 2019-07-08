Dell, as a part of its Women’s Entrepreneur Network, launched the first India chapter of DWEN in Bangalore. The event saw 45+ women entrepreneurs, influencers and women leaders who are dedicated to building high-growth companies, came together and discuss women entrepreneurship in India. Dell Technologies is on a quest to connect female entrepreneurs across the globe with networks, sources of capital, knowledge and technology, giving them the power to do more.

The first India chapter of DWEN brought together women from various diverse backgrounds and industries. Jessie Paul, CEO – Paul Writer delivered a keynote on the importance of building a personal brand. Further, the event brought together some powerful women voices on a panel discussion around the theme, “Innovation through Collaboration”. The panel was graced by Pavitra Chalam, Founder & Director at CurleyStreet Media, Salma Moosa, Chairperson, Startups Club Services Pvt Ltd, Vani Sharma, Managing Partner, TransNational Training Solutions and Sandhya Mendonca, Founder, MD and Chief Editor, Raintree Media.

“At Dell, our mission is to empower women across the globe by removing barriers to entrepreneurship, accelerating positive change that allows them to thrive. Launching the DWEN India chapter is an opportunity to foster a transformational environment for women entrepreneurs in the country. The platform provided by DWEN enables women entrepreneurs to learn from and support each other, and foster the growth of this community. Recognizing the unique challenges and leveraging this platform to convert them into opportunities will certainly help accelerate their representation within India’s startup ecosystem,” said Sheenam Ohrie, Vice President, Dell Digital and APJ CIO Leader, Dell Technologies.

The event highlighted the need for more women startups in India, challenges faced by women entrepreneurs and why platforms like DWEN are important for the women entrepreneurs to grow and bring together like-minded women to flourish in their respective fields.

Dell Technologies has a long-standing commitment to support women’s empowerment, connecting women entrepreneurs with access to capital, networks and technology to grow their business. By conducting this regional outreach, Dell Technologies hopes that women across the globe will have more opportunity to be part of the formal economy and contribute to peaceful economic development within their communities and the region.

About the Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network

Dell Technologies has the mission to empower entrepreneurs in the new world of digital transformation with the best technologies from day one to disruption. Dell Technologies partners with our top customers to advocate for entrepreneurs globally and provide the world’s best ecosystems and technology for growth. Through the Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network (DWEN), Dell is connecting female entrepreneurs across the globe with networks, sources of capital, knowledge and technology, giving them the power to do more.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organisations to build their digital future transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. The company services customers of all sizes across 180 countries – ranging from 98 per cent of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers – with the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from the edge to the core to the cloud.