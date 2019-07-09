Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
Century Real Estate, regarded as one of the oldest and most respected real estate companies in India, today announced the launch of its new app for iOS and Android mobile devices. With a legacy of 40 years, portfolio of more than 3000 acres in land bank and over 3000 customers, this mobile app comes with personalized features for existing customers. This addition to Century’s digital assets illustrates the company's initiative to focus on customer centric relationships and increase transparency in all their processes.
Century Mobile App’s Features:
Century Real Estate is one of the leading professional real estate companies of India, and the largest owners of Real Estate in Bangalore, with over 3000 acres in land bank and a development portfolio of over 1858060.8 million Sqm. comprising both commercial and residential properties including educational institutions, hotels, plotted developments for sale, ultra-luxurious villas, premium apartments and integrated townships spread across south India. With more than 40 years of industry experience, Century Real Estate is recognized as one of the oldest and most respected companies in the real estate space in Bangalore and in India. The growth of Century Real Estate practically mirrored the growth of Bangalore as one of Asia’s fastest growing cities.
|Image Caption : Century Real Estate’s All New Mobile App
