Century Real Estate, regarded as one of the oldest and most respected real estate companies in India, today announced the launch of its new app for iOS and Android mobile devices. With a legacy of 40 years, portfolio of more than 3000 acres in land bank and over 3000 customers, this mobile app comes with personalized features for existing customers. This addition to Century’s digital assets illustrates the company's initiative to focus on customer centric relationships and increase transparency in all their processes.

Century’s mobile application is primed to help customers interact with Century, access their project related documents, view construction status and more.

Century Mobile App’s Features:

Project related documents – don’t scurry or scout for your project documents. Sale deed, allotment letter and more. All these are available at the tap of a download.

Exclusive assistance – Planning and construction, interiors, maintenance, rental, resale – all assistance extended only from the mobile app.

Real-time updates – on concerns, assistance request, referral and more.

Interactive Dashboard – that gives you a consolidated view of all your bookings, assistance and referral.



Mobile app links: iOS and Android.

About Century Real Estate

Century Real Estate is one of the leading professional real estate companies of India, and the largest owners of Real Estate in Bangalore, with over 3000 acres in land bank and a development portfolio of over 1858060.8 million Sqm. comprising both commercial and residential properties including educational institutions, hotels, plotted developments for sale, ultra-luxurious villas, premium apartments and integrated townships spread across south India. With more than 40 years of industry experience, Century Real Estate is recognized as one of the oldest and most respected companies in the real estate space in Bangalore and in India. The growth of Century Real Estate practically mirrored the growth of Bangalore as one of Asia’s fastest growing cities.