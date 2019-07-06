CASHe, India’s most preferred digital lending company for young salaried millennials, today announced that the company was certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® institute, the global authority on high-trust, high performance workplace cultures. CASHe has been certified by Great Place to Work® Institute’s Trust Index© for creating and sustaining a great workplace for its employees across multiple dimensions including: Credibility, respect, camaraderie, pride, and fairness. This prestigious recognition is earned through extensive feedback and ratings provided by current employees in anonymous surveys conducted by the institute.

Every year, more than 8,000 organizations from more than 50 countries undergo a Great Place To Work® assessment of their workplace culture, and benchmark themselves against the best practices for building a high performance, high trust culture. The 2019 assessment of Indian companies showed that CASHe employees had a significantly positive perception of the company and thus, CASHe has been certified as one of the great places to work in India. CASHe’s focus on building a unique organizational culture that fosters collaboration, trust and diversity have contributed to its strong performance.

“Getting a Great Place to Work Certification is a great accomplishment for us and we are thrilled to have earned this recognition,” said Ketan Patel, CEO, CASHe. “We have worked long and hard on creating a vibrant, people-centric culture, so it's nice to have confirmation that both our past and ongoing efforts are actually paying off. We’re totally committed to creating a work environment and a company culture where employees contribute, grow and flourish on our journey to deliver excellence to our customers.”

Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Employee Survey is the world’s most widely used model to understand employee perceptions about their workplace. Independent research shows that organizations that are great workplaces perform 3 times better than the general market indices and experience up to 50 per cent less employee turnover. Increase in Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Score positively impacts productivity, innovation, costs and other business results.



About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over 25 years and is considered the gold standard for evaluating and accrediting great workplace cultures. It believes that all organizations can become great workplaces, and it’s their mission to help them succeed. Great Place to Work partners more than 8000 organisations every year around the world to help create and sustain a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture and get Great Place to Work-Certified. Great Place to Work® assessment services are based on our global research of best workplace cultures and programs, providing organization leaders with objective data, benchmarks, and focused priorities to help them make powerful improvements in their workplace cultures and grow business performance.

About CASHe

CASHe is India's most preferred digital lending company for young salaried millennials. CASHe provides immediate short-term personal loans to young professionals based on their social profile, merit and earning potential using its proprietary algorithm-based machine learning platform.

In April 2016, Aeries Financial Technologies Pvt. Ltd., launched its innovative technology-driven lending platform for the young, urban millennials. CASHe provides almost instantaneous loans on-demand. Its user-friendly digital interface enables faster loan application process and quicker loan disbursals. CASHe provides hassle-free loans with its app enabled documentation and loan disbursal/repayment process. Powered by its industry-first algorithm driven credit scoring platform, Social Loan Quotient (SLQ), CASHe quickly determines a user’s credit worthiness by using multiple unique data points to arrive at a distinct credit profile of the customer. CASHe is completely automated and requires no personal intervention and no physical documentation. The average time taken for a loan to be disbursed is about 8 minutes, subject to proper submission of all documents. CASHe’s target audience is young working professionals in the age group of 23-35 years. CASHe offers loans from Rs 10,000 to Rs 2,00,000 payable over 15 – 180 days. Visit www.cashe.co.in for more information.