Investors of any risk type consider investing in fixed deposits, because FDs are low-risk investment avenues, wherein you can invest your principal amount and let it grow over time. However, recently, repo rates were reduced, and several financiers reduced their FD interest rates to accommodate the change.

Thus, the returns on fixed deposits were significantly reduced, which made investors look for other investment avenues. But, the government also reduced interest rates for savings schemes, and market volatilities have increased significantly.

In such a scenario, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit comes across as one of the best investment options, offering guaranteed returns up to 8.95%, which come with several exciting benefits:



Highest returns on your Bajaj Finance FD

With rewarding returns of 8.60% for new customers, which go up to 8.95% for senior citizens, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one of the best investment options. By investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit for 5 years, you can grow your savings by more than 51%.



To understand this better, let’s assume you’re investing Rs. 3,00,000 in a cumulative Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit scheme. Here’s a look at the returns you’d get.



New customer fixed deposit with an interest rate of 8.60%

Deposit amount (Rs.) Tenor (Yrs.) Interest (Rs.) Maturity amount (Rs.) Return on investment (%) 3,00,000 5 1,53,180 4,53,180 51.06



Senior citizen fixed deposit with an interest rate of 8.95%

Deposit amount (Rs.) Tenor (Yrs.) Interest (Rs.) Maturity amount (Rs.) Return on investment (%) 3,00,000 5 1,60,529 4,60,529 53.50

You can benefit furthermore, by renewing your maturity proceeds, to increase your returns by 0.10% more. Invest in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit to get high FD interest rates, so you can fund your investment goals and make your savings grow.



Guaranteed returns with high safety

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one of the highest rated FDs in the country, with a rating of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA. Nearly 1,45,000 customers have invested in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, contributing towards a book size of 13,000+ crore.

A high stability rating by leading credit rating agencies indicate that your investment amount is safe, with very low chances of delays or defaults. You can use the FD Calculator to determine your returns before you invest, so you can decide a suitable tenor or payout frequency.



Hassle-free investment

Investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is very easy, and you can choose your tenor, payout frequency, and start investing with just Rs. 25,000. You can also invest online, and if you’re an existing customer, you can invest using an online, paperless process, without any hassle.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit also offers multi-deposit facility, auto-renewal facility and the option to pay through a debit card in FD branches. These features can simplify the process of investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, so you can grow your savings easily and maximise the returns on your investment. Start investing today, to put your money to work for you.

