Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Investors of any risk type consider investing in fixed deposits, because FDs are low-risk investment avenues, wherein you can invest your principal amount and let it grow over time. However, recently, repo rates were reduced, and several financiers reduced their FD interest rates to accommodate the change.
Thus, the returns on fixed deposits were significantly reduced, which made investors look for other investment avenues. But, the government also reduced interest rates for savings schemes, and market volatilities have increased significantly.
In such a scenario, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit comes across as one of the best investment options, offering guaranteed returns up to 8.95%, which come with several exciting benefits:
You can benefit furthermore, by renewing your maturity proceeds, to increase your returns by 0.10% more. Invest in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit to get high FD interest rates, so you can fund your investment goals and make your savings grow.
A high stability rating by leading credit rating agencies indicate that your investment amount is safe, with very low chances of delays or defaults. You can use the FD Calculator to determine your returns before you invest, so you can decide a suitable tenor or payout frequency.
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit also offers multi-deposit facility, auto-renewal facility and the option to pay through a debit card in FD branches. These features can simplify the process of investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, so you can grow your savings easily and maximise the returns on your investment. Start investing today, to put your money to work for you.
Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.
