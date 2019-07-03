Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that it has opened a permanent office in Bengaluru, India. Atlassian, which established a local presence in 2018, plans to grow the Bengaluru office into a world-class R&D and customer support center, and has already hired more than 200 employees locally. Over the next year, Atlassian plans to hire 300 additional employees in Bengaluru.

“Bengaluru has some of the brightest tech talent in the world, and within our first year in market we’ve hired incredible people whose work has had a direct impact on our global customer base,” said Sri Viswanath, chief technology officer of Atlassian. “I’m confident that the work done in this office will help Atlassian reach its long-term goal of reaching 100 million monthly active users.”

Atlassian is the maker of products such as Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, and Trello that are used by over 144,000 customers worldwide, including Ola Cabs, Reliance, Walmart Labs, and Flipkart. R&D has been key to Atlassian’s growth and innovation; it invested $415.8m in R&D in FY18, up 34% from the previous year, and has grown the R&D team by approximately 50% since 2017.

“Innovation is the lifeblood of Atlassian, and the company has made a significant investment to ensure the Bengaluru office becomes a world-class R&D center,” said Dinesh Ajmera, site lead and head of engineering for Bengaluru, Atlassian. “We will continue hiring aggressively for the top talent in the market, and are confident that our unique culture – one that values openness, trust, and inclusion – will help us meet our goals.”

Atlassian plans to expand further in Bengaluru the coming months by adding a number of engineering, design, product management, recruitment, and customer support roles. Atlassian's new office is located in RMZ Ecoworld, and has room to grow to more than 700 employees. Atlassian has been named a Best Place to Work by Great Place to Work Institute in every market where it has a staff presence.

To find out more about career opportunities at Atlassian, please visit: https://www.atlassian.com/company/careers/bengaluru

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our team collaboration and productivity software helps teams organize, discuss and complete shared work. Teams at more than 144,000 customers, across large and small organizations – including General Motors, Walmart Labs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Lyft, Verizon, Spotify and NASA – use Atlassian’s project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products to work better together and deliver quality results on time.

Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Opsgenie, Jira Service Desk, and Jira Align at https://atlassian.com/